Why Diddy Is Reportedly At Risk Of Losing Phone Privileges In Prison

Since being transferred to FCI Fort Dix to serve his prison sentence, Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly been settling into daily life at the facility. The 55-year-old embattled music mogul is now subject to specific regulations and, at the same time, he’s also been tasked with several responsibilities. Now, Combs is facing a key hurdle amid his incarceration, as he’s running the risk of losing his phone privileges. A new report sheds light on the reason for that potential ban, and a comment has also been shared by Diddy’s spokesperson.

It’s not uncommon, of course, for inmates to make calls from prison, as they are allotted certain periods of time for communicating in that way. However, People reports that Diddy allegedly violated a rule by taking part in a three-way phone conversation. Per the outlet, said call took place shortly after he arrived at FCI from the Metropolitan Detention Center. Since then, Juda Engelmayer – one of the Grammy winner’s representatives – has spoken out to provide purported details on the exact nature of the call:

He is in the drug treatment program and he is working in the chapel library. The phone call he was on was initiated by an attorney and it was attorney client privilege and appropriate.

This latest reported incident comes on the heels of Combs making headlines for allegedly drinking homemade alcohol while in prison. At that point, his reps also denied that such a situation occurred. In terms of the phone situation, the Bureau of Prisons as a whole reportedly doesn’t permit prisoners to bring several people into a call. Whether or not any exception is made for calls involving legal representatives is unclear.

Before he arrived at the New Jersey-based FCI Fort Dix, the “Victory” performer garnered attention for a few situations involving calls he made at the MDC in Brooklyn. Diddy went viral for speaking to Kanye West by phone, at which point Diddy advised his friend to take care of himself during his daily life. Additionally, Diddy thanked West – who showed up to his trial this past summer – for taking care of his kids. Speaking of the Combs kids, Diddy also spoke to his youngest daughter, Love, by phone and told her that he loved her and that “Daddy's away for a little while.”

Sean Combs’ phone call with his daughter came just after his sentencing hearing in October, where Judge Arun Subramanian ordered him to serve four years (roughly 50 months) in prison. That decision came down months after Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering. During the hearing in October, before the decision came down, Combs also apologized to those who claimed he wronged them.

Now in prison, Diddy is reportedly set to take part in the facility’s Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program (RDAP), which is geared towards helping participants with substance abuse-related issues. At the same time, Diddy has also been assigned laundry duty and, as Juda Engelmayer mentioned, he’s also working in the prison’s chapel. (That later position now gives the rapper something in common with Todd Chrisley.)

Still, phone access is typically a key part of an inmate's life in prison and, should Diddy lose his privileges, it could vary up the way in which his legal team, family members and more communicate with him. At this time, FCI Fort Dix has not publicly commented on the theoretical revocation of the “Last Night” rapper’s phone usage.