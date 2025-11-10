One Of Diddy’s Accusers Is Now Making Claims About How He ‘Tampered With’ Her Lawsuit From Prison

After being sentenced to four years in prison, Sean “Diddy” Combs was transferred to FCI Fort Dix, which is where he’s set to serve his prison stint. Simultaneously, 55-year-old Combs is also facing various lawsuits involving claims of sexual assault, sex trafficking and more, and he’s since denied wrongdoing. Ex-Danity Kane member Dawn Richard – who also worked with Diddy on Making the Band – filed suit, too. Now, Richard is accusing Combs of having undermined her suit during his time behind bars.

Dawn Richard’s Legal Team Filed New Documents With Allegations Against Diddy

The lawsuit from 42-year-old Dawn Richard filed suit against Sean Combs in September 2024 over various claims, including alleged verbal abuse amid production on Making the Band. Richard also accused Combs of subjecting her to lengthy rehearsals that negatively impacted her health and of groping her while she was nude during a run-in at a studio. Additionally, Richard claimed to have witnessed Combs abusing his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Combs – via his lawyer – denied the allegations.

Said lawsuit coincided with Diddy’s arrest in late 2024 and, at that point, he was incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The most recent filing from Richard’s legal team, which Complex obtained, detailed a purported instance from the aforementioned month that allegedly saw the “Victory” rapper interfering with a key witness in the case:

Indeed, in September 2024, while incarcerated, Combs tampered with a key witness in Plaintiff’s case, validating Plaintiff’s ongoing fear and demonstrating his continued efforts to intimidate her and manipulate the narrative to discredit her claims. Prosecutors opposed bail, citing his pattern of witness tampering, obstruction and regular use of violence, threats and coercion. The Court, in turn, denied bail four times, accepting the government’s position that Combs posed a continuing danger.

Within the documents, it’s also stated that “there is no indication that Combs’ ability or willingness to act on his threats ever ceased, or that their coercive effort on [Richard] was ever lifted.” As of this writing, Combs’ legal team has yet to respond to these latest allegations from Dawn Richard, who also testified at Combs’ trial this past summer. This represents yet another chapter in the legal saga that’s unfolded while the Sean John founder has been in prison.

What’s Been Happening With Diddy Since He’s Been In Jail?

Sean Combs arrived at FCI Fort Dix just weeks ago, and that’s reportedly where he preferred to serve his time. While at the low-security prison, Combs will take part in the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program (or RDAP), which offers support for inmates dealing with substance abuse. The program runs for 9-12 months, and those who participate also have the opportunity to get time removed from their sentences.

As it stands, Diddy is reportedly trying to remain productive while in prison. It’s been reported that the rapper has also been assigned to laundry duty. Overall, Fort Dix is said to be a less dangerous facility than the MDC, though former inmate Joe Giudice claimed to have witnessed violence and gang activity while he served time at the former.

Diddy has since appealed his sentence, and he recently received a legal win due to his appeal process being expedited. It’s also said that he’s still holding out hope for a pardon from President Trump. Regardless of when Diddy gets out of prison, he’ll still have to deal with the lawsuits, including Dawn Richard’s.