A Legal Expert Said Diddy Might Spend Prison Time In Non-Ideal Lock Up, But His Lawyer Already Appealed

Sean “Diddy” Combs has received his sentence following two counts of violating The Mann Act, and barring changes from appeal, Diddy will spend about the next three years in prison. This makes the decision of where Diddy will spend that time an important one, but things aren’t looking good on that front.

Diddy’s Possible Prison Has A Bad Reputation

Diddy has spent the last year incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The prison has been highlighted throughout Diddy’s time there as a less-than-ideal place to be, even as prisons go, and there’s a decent chance that the rapper and mogul may just stay there. Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman, who represtend Diddy’s son, recently reiterated the prison’s reputation to NewsNation saying…

[He will serve] in one of the worst prisons in America.

It has been said before that MDC Brooklyn isn’t a great spot as prisons go, with the food being specifically noted as terrible. Diddy has already spent 13 months incarcerated, and reportedly had a "meltdown" at one point due to being locked up there. Lichtman specifically feels that spending the rest of his 50-month sentence there would be a punishment that might outstretch the crimes he was convicted of. He continued…

At the end of the day, as bad as Combs’ behavior was, it never was clear what federal laws he violated, if any. And 50 months in jail, a lot of it in one of the worst prisons in America, is a really serious punishment.

Ultimately, the judge in the case can recommend where Diddy serves out his sentence, but the Bureau of Prisons is who determines where it actually happens. It could have Diddy remain where he is, or put him in any other Federal prison.

Where Diddy’s lawyers Want Him To Spend His Sentence

To that end, Diddy’s lawyers have a place they would like to see Diddy go. While Diddy’s lawyers will almost certainly continue to appeal both the conviction and the sentence, whatever time Diddy remains in prison, they would like it to be a Fort Dix in New Jersey.

TMZ has a letter from Diddy's attorney, Terry Geragos, requesting that Diddy be sent to the low-security FCI Fort Dix. The letter reportedly claims that this facility would be the best place for Diddy to “address drug abuse issues” as well as maximize visitation, which it's argued will help with his overall rehabilitation.

While Diddy was sentenced to over four years, the 13 months he has already been incarcerated will be applied to the sentence, meaning it will be about three years before he gets out if he serves his full sentence. Where that happens will certainly be important, and we’ll have ot wait and see what happens.