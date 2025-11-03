One Job Diddy Has Reportedly Been Assigned Following His Prison Transfer

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ prison stint has officially begun, as he reported to his new facility just days ago. After doing time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since September 2024, Combs was transferred to FCI Fort Dix, which was reportedly what the rapper and his legal team wanted. In addition to serving time there, 55-year-old Combs will also participate in a rehabilitation program. A new report now claims the father of seven has been tasked with a job at the prison he’s now serving in.

It’s not uncommon for inmates to be assigned specific duties while they serve out sentences, and that’s apparently no different for a celebrity like Diddy. According to TMZ, the “I’ll Be Missing You” performer has been assigned to the laundry room at his new prison. With that, he’ll be washing and drying clothes for other inmates. The news outlet notes that this is a significant change of pace for Diddy, who apparently relied heavily on personal assistants during his trial this past summer.

This isn’t the first time Combs has held down a service-based position while behind bars. During his time at the MDC, the Grammy winner reportedly established a six-week course in an attempt to help other prisoners establish business and entrepreneurial-based skills. Details of these sessions were revealed via letters that were written by inmates and sent to Judge Arun Subramanian ahead of Combs’ sentencing on October 3. Whether he’ll teach a similar course at his new penitentiary is unknown at this time.

What seems evident thus far, though, is that FCI Fort Dix – a low-security prison located in New Jersey – differs from the MDC in a few ways. One key difference is that FCI offers the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program, which runs for up to 12 months and helps inmates dealing with substance abuse. This program was reportedly one of the key elements that made the facility so appealing to both Diddy and his legal team. Also, anyone who takes part in RDAP is presented with the opportunity to cut time off their sentence.

Speaking of sentences, Sean Combs was ordered to serve four years (roughly 50 months) in prison. That decision was announced months after Combs received a mixed verdict at the conclusion of his trial this past summer. A jury convicted the rapper on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, while he was acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering (or RICO), which were the two more serious charges.

Few details are known about Combs’ day-to-day activities at Fort Dix at this point. So far, details about the facility’s commissary have surfaced, providing information on what Combs will have to pay for meals, shoes and even tablets. While it’s been said that the facility is less precarious than the MDC, businessman and former inmate Joe Giudice warned that he witnessed gang activity and violence during his stint at the prison.

Considering that Diddy has been unable to take part in any interviews lately, it’s unclear as to what his exact mindset is as he settles in at FCI Fort Dix. One of his former rivals, Suge Knight, did provide a bit of advice, though, as he suggested that the “Satisfy You” performer do his best to stay out of trouble and protect himself. Time will tell if Diddy manages to keep not only his nose clean but the various garments and linens belonging to his fellow prisoners as well.