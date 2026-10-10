Emily Ratajkowski Wore A Beaded Dress That Mimicked Snakeskin, And It's One Of Her Best

Emily Ratajkowski is a model who knows exactly how to make a fashion statement. Whether she rings the summer heat with her stunning bikini pics or give naughty-or-nice energy in red lingerie , the London native knows how to wear eye-popping looks. But, in contrast to her usual dauntless looks, Ratajkowski went for demure vibes with a beaded dress that looks like snakeskin, and I think it’s one of her best fits thus far.

The Ford model is “famously not demure, not mindful,” with each unique outfit she wears, given how ostentatious they can be. I really have to give Ratajkowski (35) credit for always making a splash that leaves a lasting impression. What's even more appreciated, however, is that at the London event for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, Ratajkowski stepped out wearing a truly restrained but striking ensemble — a beaded dress that mimics snakeskin perfectly:

As you can see above, Ratajkowski brought the naked dress trend back, posing with a long-sleeved, floor-length black beaded sheer gown. With her tiny black underwear showing, the glamorous frock’s skin-tight fit fits her like a second skin —snakeskin, that is. She topped off the look with smoky eye makeup and a nude lipstick, and I love how the trendsetter flawlessly blends sensuality with sophistication.

Even though the runway model has fashioned so many ensembles worthy of applause, her Clooney Foundation gown is easily one of my favorites. While Ratajkowski brings hissing (sorry) appeal to serpent attire, she brings a sultry twist to snake-like gowns. With a look this daring, she's essentially shedding her old skin and slithering into the spotlight. (Okay, I promise I'll cut back on the snake puns.)

The Too Much actress previously fashioned sheer looks on many occasions. For example, Ratajkowski made a major fashion appearance rocking a see-through dress at the 2023 Oscar party . She also joined in on the chainmail dress trend with a see-through ensemble that gave major ‘70s vibes . And, most recently, the Marc Jacobs catwalk model looked incredible sporting a sheer summer red dress that was totally eye-catching.

While Ratajkowski never shied away from bold and daring sheer looks, her latest snakeskin gown truly sets her apart from her previous see-through attire. Instead of relying on skin-baring cutouts or not-so-subtle cleavage, the fashionista lets the snakeskin do the talking. In this case, Ratajkowski proves that a little slither of snakeskin can say more than any bare skin ever could. (Fine, I lied about no longer using snake puns.)

Of course, now, I'm curious as to what Emily Ratajkowski will dazzle the masses with next. Awards season is upon us, of course, so we could see her hit some red carpets and show off some amazing fits. For right now, though, I'll just continue to bask in the glow of her chic snakeskin ensemble. Also, those who want to check out Ratajkowski's most recent acting performance can also grab a Netflix subscription and stream Too Much.