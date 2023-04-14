Fans Are Obsessed With Megan Fox And MGK's Appearance In 'Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney And Travis

For as long as there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. There's something about seeing A-listers paired that has always intrigued the general public, and there are a number of high profile pairings that have been making headlines recently. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are chief among them, especially in the midst of their current relationship woes. The pair recently appeared on 'Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney And Travis (which is available for those with a Hulu subscription), and fans are obsessed with Fox and MGK's scene in the show.

Prior to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly breaking the internet due to their relationship issues, they seemed to be thoroughly obsessed with each other, especially once they got engaged. They were also close with fellow power couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and went viral for some racy photos they took together. It's for this reason that Fox and MGK appeared on 'Til Death Do Us Part (opens in new tab), and fans can't get enough. Case in point: the following tweet.

i'm so glad this moment made the final cut of kourtney and travis's wedding special pic.twitter.com/dpIoKI4eaNApril 13, 2023 See more

While fans are still invested in getting updated about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship, the pair went viral for a much lighter reason thanks to 'Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis. Prior to their issues and countless hours of therapy, the biggest problem plaguing the pair was related to the food at the Kardashian/Travis nuptials. And fans love how Fox reacted to being served gluten in the Hulu special.

Given just how popular the Kardashians continue to be thanks to their show on Hulu, smart money says plenty of eyes will be on 'Til Death Do Us Part. And indeed, Fox and MGK's appearance is one of the viral moments circulating since the new special arrived on the streaming service. As another fan tweeted:

The producer asking Megan Fox to share pasta with Machine Gun Kelly and her staring them in the eyes and saying “I don’t eat gluten” might be my new favorite tv moment. #KourtneyAndTravis pic.twitter.com/IAirbVa6UuApril 14, 2023 See more

I mean, how funny is that? It looks like the producers of 'Til Death Do Us Part wanted to see Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pull a move similar to Disney's Lady and the Tramp spaghetti scene. Unfortunately the Jennifer's Body star doesn't do gluten, resulting in this viral moment that's circulating around the internet. Indeed, Fox is known for her all-natural, gluten-free diet. Although I have to wonder how that vibes with she and Machine Gun Kelly infamously drinking each other's blood. Another tweet about their scene involving wedding pasta reads:

Megan Fox doesn't want to eat the pasta because she doesn't eat gluten. Surely Kourtney must have had gluten-free pasta as an option. #TilDeathDoUsPartApril 13, 2023 See more

Some points were made there. The Kardashians are described by many as America's version of the Royal Family. And as such, Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker was expected to be an expensive and glamorous occasion. So why couldn't we get some gluten-free pasta in the mix so we could see Fox and MGK share a plate? Hey, hindsight is 20/20.

Of course, the main plot line of 'Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney And Travis is about that celebrity couple's wedding. For his part, Travis Barker recently revealed that he always knew that that Kourtney was the one. We'll just have to see what happens next for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, and if they end up ever walking down the aisle themselves.

Til Death Do Us Part is streaming on Hulu now.