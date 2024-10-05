Some Fans Are Up In Arms About Kourtney Kardashian's Halloween Decorations This Year: 'I Find It Disgusting You Would Do That To Those Inflatables'

The fall season has arrived, which means it’s time to break out the sweaters, rake up those leaves and probably grab something pumpkin spice-centric . Like so many of us, Kourtney Kardashian is taking it all in as well and is also apparently preparing herself for Halloween. That was evidenced by the fact that she now has some inflatables on her property, yet this isn’t your typical spooky season gear. With that, some of Kardashian’s fans are now up in arms about her holiday decorations, leaving their comments under her recent social media post.

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos that chronicle some of her latest exploits. Marking the post with the caption “Hello October,” the reality TV veteran featured sweet looking meals, beautiful scenic views, fresh looks from her and more. One pic that really seemed to stand out, though, was one of two inflatable skeletons that appeared to be on her property. Check out the photo to see the two blow-ups, which are shown to be in a very suggestive state:

That’s certainly a bold decision on the Kardashians star’s part to put out two skeletons who look ready to get busy. Nevertheless, a number of the people who reacted to the post seemed to suggest that the lawn decorations weren’t all that family friendly. Check out a few reactions down below:

As a mother of four kids, I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables. - hughes_lesa

That Skeleton position? Really? - _pysiaaaa_

Wondering what your kiddos think about those skeletons 🤔 - diakomom

No one’s thinks she’s bizarre ???? - miaanderica35

The skeletons are a little tacky - k5xo_89

Not everyone seems to take issue with the mother of four’s decorations, though. There are some Halloween aficionados that are praising her for being ready for the season. One user even said, "hey wore Skelton onsies and were making out in that position," opining how this is a joke related to Ms. Kardashian's own activities with husband Travis Barker. You can those out here:

They wore Skelton onsies and were making out in that position lol. It’s a joke. - meaganfox__

My girl Halloween 😍 - iamjeffersonarias

[Your] favourite month I understand 🎃 - mizz.wallace

🔥❤🔥🎃 - nikkk01_here

Regardless of what you may think about the skeletons, this is very on brand for Kourtney Kardashian as well as Travis Barker. The couple, who didn’t move in together for a while after their stunning Italian wedding , have no problem conveying public displays of affection themselves. (They even engaged in some PDA at Disneyland a few years back.) So fans of the pair may not be all that shocked that holiday decor like the skeletons would be in the mix for their fall-centered activities.

In the past, some have taken issue with “Kravis” for their willingness to be so open with their affection and personal affairs. Several years ago, they drew the ire of commenters who disliked that they shared so much about their attempts to conceive a child before the birth of their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker. At one point, Travis even dropped an f-bomb while addressing those who were critical of him and his partner.

What Kourtney Kardashian (like her husband) has proven is that she’s one to march to the beat of her own drum. So, knowing her demeanor, it’s likely that she won’t worry about any flak she receives for her decorating choices. Of course, now I’m just wondering what she may have planned for other upcoming holidays.

