How Kanye West Is Allegedly Causing Problems For Kim Kardashian As She Plans For The Holidays: ‘She’s Hitting Her Breaking Point’

It’s been some time since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been an item. Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband of six years in 2021 and, since then, the two have moved forward with other partners. Both stars do, however, share four children, and it’s recently been suggested that the SKIMS co-founder has been bearing the brunt of parenthood. Now, an insider alleges that West is causing problems for his ex as the holiday season arrives. They even go as far as to say that the media personality is “hitting her breaking point.”

Those who follow the 44-year-old Kardashians star on social media likely know that during the holiday season, she enjoys organizing activities for her kids. In between that though, the quartet of children also apparently spend some time with their 47-year-old Grammy-winning father. A source recently claimed to In Touch Weekly that the billionaire shapewear mogul is having a hard time planning this year because she can’t get a hold of Ye:

Kim has been trying her best to make it all work but she’s hitting her breaking point. She knows her kids want to see their dad over the holidays, but she can’t even pin him down for what days he will be around.

The former celebrity couple are parents to North (11), Saint (8), Chicago (6) and Psalm (5). In recent years, it’s been shown that Kanye West does spend time with his kids on occasion, with him and North seemingly being quite close. In addition to trips to theme parks , the two have also performed on stage together. Despite that, the insider also says that the “Jesus Walks” rapper is “so unpredictable, either he’ll swoop in at the last minute and demand to have all kinds of time with them and play the whole Disneyland dad thing to the hilt, or he’ll go totally MIA.”

Supposedly, Kim Kardashian believes there’s one way that planning for the Christmas season would be easier, and that would be if she could invite her former husband to one of her family’s get-togethers. Though the source also claims that’s easier said than done for a major reason:

It wouldn’t be nearly as stressful if she could just invite him to join her family celebration, that would take a lot of the weight off because she wouldn’t have to worry or prepare, it would be a simple solution but she knows things between him and her mom are so tense that it would ruin the holiday, not to mention the rest of her family can’t stand him. It’s a total mess and she’s on tenterhooks waiting for what Ye’s going to do, which is just so unfair, but it’s not as though she can just shut him out and forget about him, she’d never do that to her kids.

Nearly a month ago, Kim Kardashian shared a candid social media post about being a mother. With that, she went on to disclose what she felt was the “sad part of motherhood,” which was that “you’re raising the one person you can’t live without.” It was around this same time that it was rumored that Kardashian had essentially been serving as a single mother, as her former husband hadn’t been in the picture all that much.

What Kanye West has been doing, for sure, as of late is continue his relationship with 29-year-old Bianca Censori. West married the former mystery blonde in 2022 and, since then, their relationship has remained a point of public interest. Rumors have swirled around the couple, including allegations that West has been forcing Censori to wear the wild outfits she’s sported in public over the last year or so. Despite recent assertions that the two were splitting up, those divorce rumors were squashed , and it was recently alleged that West is ready to have a child with his new wife.

If the aforementioned insider is to be believed, though, Kim Kardashian would like Ye to focus more on the kids he has at the moment. There’s a lot that we don’t know about this matter, so it can’t be said with certainty whether the “Amazing” performer will meet up with his children over the holidays. Or if this is truly a scheduling nightmare for Kardashian at all.

