How Kanye West Is Allegedly Causing Problems For Kim Kardashian As She Plans For The Holidays: ‘She’s Hitting Her Breaking Point’
Apparently, Kim Kardashian is not pleased.
It’s been some time since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been an item. Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband of six years in 2021 and, since then, the two have moved forward with other partners. Both stars do, however, share four children, and it’s recently been suggested that the SKIMS co-founder has been bearing the brunt of parenthood. Now, an insider alleges that West is causing problems for his ex as the holiday season arrives. They even go as far as to say that the media personality is “hitting her breaking point.”
Those who follow the 44-year-old Kardashians star on social media likely know that during the holiday season, she enjoys organizing activities for her kids. In between that though, the quartet of children also apparently spend some time with their 47-year-old Grammy-winning father. A source recently claimed to In Touch Weekly that the billionaire shapewear mogul is having a hard time planning this year because she can’t get a hold of Ye:
The former celebrity couple are parents to North (11), Saint (8), Chicago (6) and Psalm (5). In recent years, it’s been shown that Kanye West does spend time with his kids on occasion, with him and North seemingly being quite close. In addition to trips to theme parks, the two have also performed on stage together. Despite that, the insider also says that the “Jesus Walks” rapper is “so unpredictable, either he’ll swoop in at the last minute and demand to have all kinds of time with them and play the whole Disneyland dad thing to the hilt, or he’ll go totally MIA.”
Supposedly, Kim Kardashian believes there’s one way that planning for the Christmas season would be easier, and that would be if she could invite her former husband to one of her family’s get-togethers. Though the source also claims that’s easier said than done for a major reason:
Nearly a month ago, Kim Kardashian shared a candid social media post about being a mother. With that, she went on to disclose what she felt was the “sad part of motherhood,” which was that “you’re raising the one person you can’t live without.” It was around this same time that it was rumored that Kardashian had essentially been serving as a single mother, as her former husband hadn’t been in the picture all that much.
What Kanye West has been doing, for sure, as of late is continue his relationship with 29-year-old Bianca Censori. West married the former mystery blonde in 2022 and, since then, their relationship has remained a point of public interest. Rumors have swirled around the couple, including allegations that West has been forcing Censori to wear the wild outfits she’s sported in public over the last year or so. Despite recent assertions that the two were splitting up, those divorce rumors were squashed, and it was recently alleged that West is ready to have a child with his new wife.
If the aforementioned insider is to be believed, though, Kim Kardashian would like Ye to focus more on the kids he has at the moment. There’s a lot that we don’t know about this matter, so it can’t be said with certainty whether the “Amazing” performer will meet up with his children over the holidays. Or if this is truly a scheduling nightmare for Kardashian at all.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.