Ex-NBA Player Who Was In Prison With Diddy Weighed In On Whether He Learned Life Lessons From The Rapper

Since the end of 2025, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been serving time at FCI Fort Dix, which is located in New Jersey. The 56-year-old rapper was sentenced to four years (or 50 months) behind bars and is set to be released around June 2028. Reports indicate that Combs has been settling in since being transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and interacts with fellow inmates. Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair was one of the people who crossed paths with Diddy, and he was recently asked about him.

It was in 2023 that Sebastian Telfair pleaded guilty in connection to a health care fraud scheme worth $4 million. Afterwards, Telfair – who played for NBA teams like the Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder – was ordered to serve six months at Fort Dix. It was during that time that he came into contact with the man previously known as Puff Daddy. Telfair recently appeared on The Pivot Podcast, during which he was asked if he “took away” any life lessons from Diddy by talking to him. Telfair shared an honest take:

Shout out to Diddy. I hope he gets through everything he's going through. But I learned my lesson [as] soon as [the] judge said, ‘Six months.’ I ain't need to be in here talking to Diddy or nobody else. I don't really want to give Diddy my lesson. I learned from that. But shout out to him. I hope he gets through the situation. I hope he's a better person when he gets out.

(Image credit: The Pivot Podcast)

Telfair’s comments indicate that he can’t attribute the personal lessons he’s learned to Diddy. If anything, it would appear that the longtime professional athlete feels he was able to learn from his legal issues on his own. Despite that, it does seem that the former first-round pick does have love for Combs, based on the shout outs he gave him. Of course, what also needs to be clarified is that Telfair and Combs’ respective situations are different.

More on Diddy (Image credit: Sherri/The Tonight Show/Jimmy Kimmel Live!) 50 Cent’s Ex Chelsea Handler Didn’t Hold Back While Sharing Thoughts On Him Trolling Diddy

Sean Combs was arrested in late 2024 and subsequently charged with sex-trafficking, racketeering and more. The “Satisfy You” performer’s trial began in May 2025 and concluded that July with him being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. During the legal proceedings, Combs remained in the MDC and was transferred to Fort Dix in October 2025. While Dix was Combs’ preferred destination due in large part to its Drug Treatment Program, reality TV star and ex-inmate Joe Giudice warned that violence and gang activity were present within the facility.

Despite any alleged dangers (including a supposedly attempted knife attack), Diddy has reportedly been staying productive while behind bars. One way in which he’s kept busy is by starting financial literacy classes for fellow inmates, which he held at the MDC before holding them at Fort Dix as well. A former inmate spoke about taking the courses and spoke highly about how the Bad Boy Records founder helped him.

Amid the “Victory” rapper’s prison stint, there’s also been talk about what might lie ahead for him after he’s released. Combs will reportedly have to live under certain conditions, though it’s been speculated that he may still be able to salvage his image. At the same time, there are those who are concerned about his post-prison activities. For example, Dainty Kane alum Aubrey O’Day doesn’t believe Combs will truly change after he’s released.

The public at large, of course, isn’t privy to specific details regarding how Diddy may or may not be doing introspective work while in prison. Once he’s released in 2028, we’ll see what his perspective is and if it mirrors Sebastian Telfair’s in any way.