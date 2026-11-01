How To Watch Blue Planet III Online And Stream Final For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Blue Planet III Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Sunday, November 1 Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) US Stream: AMC (release date Jan 2027) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Blue Planet III

The latest installment of Blue Planet arrives on Sunday 1 November at 8pm.

The latest in countless brilliant nature documentaries narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Blue Planet III explores what life is like underwater across 6 hour-long episodes.

And if that didn't sound beautiful enough already, the whole show has been sound tracked by the legendary Hanz Zimmer.

If this nature doc sound up your street, here's how to watch Blue Planet III and stream all episodes for free and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Blue Planet III in the UK for free

(Image credit: BBC)

Blue Planet III premiers on Sunday, November 1 in the UK, with episodes airing on BBC One every Sunday at 8pm GMT, until December 6.

Episodes will also be available to stream totally for free on BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Blue Planet III online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Blue Planet III online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Blue Planet III as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Blue Planet III, head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch Blue Planet III in the US

You will be able to watch Blue Planet III on BBC America and AMC+ in the States, but you'll have to wait until January 23, 2027.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the docuseries from anywhere.

Can you watch Blue Planet III in Canada?

Similarly, you'll have to wait to watch Blue Planet III in Canada, but it'll be on BBC Select in 2027. Some viewers North of the border may be able to access the show via AMC+ too.

Away from home? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Blue Planet III in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

Viewers in Australia can watch Blue Planet III on Channel 9 and 9Now, but it won't arrive until the new year.

Away from Oz? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Everything you need to know about Blue Planet III

Blue Planet III premieres on Sunday, November 1 in the UK.

The full BBC One episode schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: Thursday, October 1

Thursday, October 1 Episode 2: Friday, October 2

Friday, October 2 Episode 3: Thursday, October 8

Thursday, October 8 Episode 4: Friday, October 9

Friday, October 9 Episode 5: Thursday, October 15

Thursday, October 15 Episode 6: Friday, October 16

Friday, October 16 Episode 7: Thursday, October 22

Thursday, October 22 Episode 8: Friday, October 23

Friday, October 23 Episode 9: Thursday, October 29

Thursday, October 29 Episode 10: Friday, October 30

Blue Planet III trailer

FIRST LOOK: Blue Planet III Trailer | Featuring JADE & Hans Zimmer | BBC Earth - YouTube Watch On

Blue Planet III FAQs

Blue Planet III episodes

Episode 1 - Tropical Seas

Episode 2 - Open Ocean

Episode 3 - Seasonal Seas

Episode 4 - Polar Waters

Episode 5 - The Deep .

. Episode 6 - Future Seas

Extra Blue Planet III info

Sir David Attenborough said: "Twenty-five years ago, when I narrated the first Blue Planet series, it didn't occur to me that I would be narrating a third series in my centennial year. The ocean is an endlessly fascinating place.

"In these new programmes we uncover a further wonderful array of underwater life, which is more surprising, more sophisticated and even more important than we ever realised. I am proud and delighted to be associated with Blue Planet III."

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