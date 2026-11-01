How To Watch Blue Planet III Online And Stream Final For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Blue Planet III Online
|
Premieres: Sunday, November 1
|
Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
|
US Stream: AMC (release date Jan 2027)
|
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch Blue Planet III
The latest installment of Blue Planet arrives on Sunday 1 November at 8pm.
The latest in countless brilliant nature documentaries narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Blue Planet III explores what life is like underwater across 6 hour-long episodes.
And if that didn't sound beautiful enough already, the whole show has been sound tracked by the legendary Hanz Zimmer.
If this nature doc sound up your street, here's how to watch Blue Planet III and stream all episodes for free and from anywhere with a VPN.
How to watch Blue Planet III in the UK for free
Blue Planet III premiers on Sunday, November 1 in the UK, with episodes airing on BBC One every Sunday at 8pm GMT, until December 6.
Episodes will also be available to stream totally for free on BBC iPlayer.
BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.
Abroad? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.
How to watch Blue Planet III online from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Blue Planet III online just as you would at home.
While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch Blue Planet III as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Blue Planet III, head to BBC iPlayer
How to watch Blue Planet III in the US
You will be able to watch Blue Planet III on BBC America and AMC+ in the States, but you'll have to wait until January 23, 2027.
Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the docuseries from anywhere.
Can you watch Blue Planet III in Canada?
Similarly, you'll have to wait to watch Blue Planet III in Canada, but it'll be on BBC Select in 2027. Some viewers North of the border may be able to access the show via AMC+ too.
Away from home? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.
Can you watch Blue Planet III in Australia?
Viewers in Australia can watch Blue Planet III on Channel 9 and 9Now, but it won't arrive until the new year.
Away from Oz? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.
Everything you need to know about Blue Planet III
Blue Planet III release date & schedule
Blue Planet III premieres on Sunday, November 1 in the UK.
The full BBC One episode schedule is as follows:
- Episode 1: Thursday, October 1
- Episode 2: Friday, October 2
- Episode 3: Thursday, October 8
- Episode 4: Friday, October 9
- Episode 5: Thursday, October 15
- Episode 6: Friday, October 16
- Episode 7: Thursday, October 22
- Episode 8: Friday, October 23
- Episode 9: Thursday, October 29
- Episode 10: Friday, October 30
Blue Planet III trailer
Blue Planet III FAQs
Blue Planet III episodes
- Episode 1 - Tropical Seas
- Episode 2 - Open Ocean
- Episode 3 - Seasonal Seas
- Episode 4 - Polar Waters
- Episode 5 - The Deep.
- Episode 6 - Future Seas
Extra Blue Planet III info
Sir David Attenborough said: "Twenty-five years ago, when I narrated the first Blue Planet series, it didn't occur to me that I would be narrating a third series in my centennial year. The ocean is an endlessly fascinating place.
"In these new programmes we uncover a further wonderful array of underwater life, which is more surprising, more sophisticated and even more important than we ever realised. I am proud and delighted to be associated with Blue Planet III."
What else to watch:
- How to watch The Future with Hannah Fry season 2 for free online from anywhere
- The best BBC iPlayer VPNs
- How to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Joe is a Journalist and Junior Editor based in the UK. He holds an undergrad in Film Studies and an MA in Journalism. His work has appeared in multiple national publications, such as The i Paper and The Telegraph. Joe's expertise cover TV and streaming. When he's not writing about TV, he's watching it. He also enjoys spending his free time reading, watching sports or catching live gigs
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.