I'm Even More Hyped For Amy Poehler's New Show Now New Girl And Brooklyn Nine-Nine Alums Have Joined

The 2026 TV schedule has already been filling my weekdays with hilarious comedies like Scrubs and Eternally Yours. But there’s one new show coming up that I really can’t wait to binge. It’s Amy Poehler’s new comedy series, and it just got funnier with a cast announcement that includes actors from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and New Girl.

Amy Poehler’s Peacock Show Announces Additional Cast

The show is called Dig, and it reunites Amy Poehler with Parks and Rec creator Mike Schur. It’s about a group of archeologists working on a dig site in Greece. As shared with CinemaBlend in a press release, Max Greenfield, aka Schmidt from New Girl, and Jason Mantzoukas from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place will be in the cast, too. I’ll never stop quoting Schmidt as long as I live, and Mantzoukas’s roles as Adrian Pimento and Derek were so memorable that I'm still cry-laughing over them.

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Greenfield and Mantzoukas have just been announced alongside Dimension 20's Brennan Lee Mulligan, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Noma Dumezweni and Scandal’s Dan Bucatinsky.

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Mantzoukas will be a recurring character named Lambros, a local shop owner and occasional looter of the dig site’s treasures. Greenfield will guest star as a high-society art dealer whom Poehler's character Elise meets at a fancy party.

Those two actors are legends to me as they worked on some of the best sitcoms in recent history, and I can’t wait to see them rub elbows with Amy Poehler with my Peacock subscription.

Mantzoukas clearly has a working relationship with Mike Schur, given he’s collaborated with him on a couple of his other shows, like The Good Place. Greenfield was also with Poehler in a movie called They Came Together back in 2014, along with working with Schur on Netflix's hit comedy Man on the Inside. So, it sounds like they'll fit right in on Dig.

And, There's Even More Reasons Why I Already Dig It

Max Greenfield and Jason Mantzoukas joining Dig adds to my excitement, but I was already so sold on this upcoming streaming series. It’s actually one of the upcoming book-to-screen adaptations, and it's based on a book called Excavations by Kate Myers.

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Excavations is about four female archaeologists spending the summer together as they do their work while going through all their own life pains. Based on what I read, they all seem like real characters, and I’m so hyped to see it in series form. Oh, and I haven’t even mentioned yet that Hugh Laurie is in the main cast as a British professor named Neville. I just know Poehler and Laurie are going to have some laugh-out-loud scenes together.

The whole first season is coming out at once on November 23, which will be perfect timing amidst all the craziness that is typically the Thanksgiving holiday. I am always looking for more comedy on my TV, and now a handful of my favorite comedic actors will all show up in the same show!