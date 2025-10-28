See Elijah Wood Crash A Lord Of The Rings-Themed Wedding (I Swear He Wasn't There To Steal The Ring)

As many visit the Hobbiton sets in New Zealand every year, I would assume that the odds of them running into any of the Lord of the Rings cast on said sets are low. However, one lucky couple proved that it isn’t impossible, as Frodo himself crashed their wedding. I know, I can’t believe it either, but there’s a video of Elijah Wood showing up at a Shire-based wedding, and it’s the cutest thing. (Oh, and don't worry, he didn't steal any rings.)

Really, if there’s going to be a perfect wedding crasher at a ceremony that’s happening in Hobbiton, that perfect person is Elijah Wood. He is the hobbit of the first three Lord of the Rings movies (which can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription ), and thankfully, in this sweet video, he wasn't trying to take any of the “precious” rings; in fact, he was making the whole situation even more precious than it already was:

While you can’t really make out much of what the actor said as this whole interaction went down, the applause and smiles speak volumes. However, I could hear him tell the couple, “Congratulations,” and as he took a photo with the people tying the knot, I heard him complimenting the ceremony and the attendees’ outfits (which were all fantasy themed, it seems).

Overall, everyone, Wood included, was thrilled about this. And so were the people in the comments of this viral video. Joking about the Frodo actor crashing the wedding, many wrote things like:

That’s like getting married in a church and jesus walks in -Laur

Was he the ring bearer? -Michael Gillett

He's just their to streal the ring -Jamamio

How fortunate to have Frodo Baggins in attendance ❤ -Mul Rahmat

Imagine him carrying the rings 😂 -Costaspap

Now, those comments are all sweet and quite funny. However, my personal favorite genre of comment came from the folks who want to believe that the Yellowjackets actor simply lives in The Shire. Here are a few of the highlights:

“Unexpected” like it’s not his front lawn -Hostess Snacks

Crashes your wedding? That’s literally his house -The Lorax

“Unexpected Guest”?? He lives there! You’re on his front lawn! -Chay Monci

It was so nice of him to let them get married in his yard. -John Mack

I don't care what anyone says. In my mind, he lives there. -Eli

I’d also like to believe that Elijah Wood just lives at the Shire. However, we all know that’s not true.

Although he is still very connected to the franchise and his cast mates, as he happily attends cons regularly with his co-stars. He also seems to know a suspicious amount of information about The Hunt for Gollum , the LOTR movie Andy Serkis is currently working on and Ian McKellen will be in . Therefore, it feels very on-brand for him to be so up for crashing a wedding in the Shire.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, I’m so happy this happened and that couple got to add one more unforgettable moment to a day that probably already was one of the best days of their lives. So, cheers to the happy couple and their union. And also, cheers to their iconic wedding crasher, Elijah Wood.