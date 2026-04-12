Lewis Hamilton And Brad Pitt Are Pals, And Kim Kardashian May Finally Meet Him: ‘Certain Circles In The Entertainment World Never Accepted Her’

Kim Kardashian is arguably one of the most recognizable celebrities on the planet, but that’s apparently not enough to earn her respect amongst some in Hollywood. One of the biggest criticisms she and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family receive is that they’re famous for being famous, but is it possible that Kim’s new romance with Lewis Hamilton could change that due to his friendship with F1 co-star Brad Pitt?

The Kardashians star may be making moves into the TV and movie corner of the entertainment industry now, with All’s Fair getting a Season 2 renewal and an “unapologetically R-rated” Netflix comedy in the works, but reality TV is Kim Kardashian’s bread and butter. That’s not enough for some Hollywood circles, which is allegedly an issue for her. Radar alleges:

Kim's very aware that certain circles in the entertainment world have never accepted her, and that's something that's always bothered her.

Now that an F1 sequel is in the works, with Kim Kardashian’s new beau Lewis Hamilton working with Brad Pitt and F1 director Joseph Kosinski on a sequel, the SKIMS boss allegedly thinks it’s only a matter of time before she and Hamilton start going on double dates with Pitt and his longtime partner Ines de Ramon. According to Radar, Kardashian allegedly thinks this could earn her more clout, as the source claimed:

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Being able to be seen out and about with THE Brad Pitt would really give her a sense of vindication because he's pretty much the Hollywood prom king. Lewis and Brad talk all the time and apparently, he's already put Kim on speakerphone with Brad, which was a big thrill for her because she's a huge fan. She was totally giddy about it afterwards.

Lewis Hamilton had a major role in F1, and not just by playing himself in the movie. His involvement in F1 as a producer was reportedly integral in coercing Brad Pitt to join the movie. He also worked closely with director Joseph Kosinski, going through the script line-by-line to make sure every detail was as authentic as possible.

This has reportedly led to a close friendship between the Formula One racing driver and the Hollywood A-lister, but we’ll have to see if that translates into double dates.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have known each other for over a decade, but their celebrity relationship didn’t begin until early 2026. The couple were seen arriving at hotels together in the Cotswolds and in Paris before sitting next to each other at the Super Bowl.

While they haven’t bothered to hide when they’re vacationing together — sharing pics from the same location, even if they don’t include shots of each other — they’ve stopped short of speaking publicly about their budding romance, with Lewis Hamilton refusing to answer questions about Kim during a racing press conference.

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It’s unknown how serious Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are — or how many of her 52-point list of “man”-ifestations he checks off — as the mom of four was reportedly keeping things casual. That makes sense for their busy schedules, but I’d imagine a double date with Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon might send a different message.

For now, you can stream F1 with an Apple TV subscription or watch Kim and her family on The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription.