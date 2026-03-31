Another Day, Another Round Of Internet Users Calling Out The Kardashians For Major Photo Editing

The Kardashians have been called out for some pretty funny photo editing mishaps over the years. That includes the time that Kim removed her trapezius muscles or — my personal favorite — the Disneyland photoshop fail that saw the SKIMS boss plopping Khloé’s daughter’s face onto Kylie Jenner’s daughter’s body. Fans never have to wait too long for fans to get suspicious of some new snaps, and sure enough, Kim and Khloé’s recent trip to Japan has people pointing fingers.

Kim Kardashian took a trip lately (no, I’m not talking about her falling in her sky-high heels), along with Khloé Kardashian and their children. Both sisters appeared to have had a blast, sharing multiple posts from their adventures. Kim’s even included some hints that Lewis Hamilton was on the getaway with them, as you can see on her Instagram:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

Some fans, however, were too hung up on the apparently heavy editing practices of the All’s Fair star to pay attention to anything else Japan had to offer the family. Reddit user gentleheart-lamb commented in one thread discussing the images:

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Why does khloe look photoshopped in. It looks like she's been pasted in and resized to be around Kim's height lol

I’m telling you, fans will never trust them not to just insert each other into photos ever since Khloé admitted that True wasn’t actually at Disneyland that day.

The Sun reports that other critics hit social media with comments like, “The amount of facetuning on khloe gaadammmm,” and, “We saw you at the Oscar party. We know you don’t look anywhere close to this. Nor does your sister.”

On the same Reddit thread linked above, everythingisalright wrote:

Oh! Khloe’s face looks…interesting.

Khloé Kardashian has clapped back at mean fans who roast her face in the past, but these comments seemed to take aim more at the Photoshop of it all, rather than how much plastic surgery the Kardashians have had.

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That sentiment carried over to another Reddit post, where comments included:

Khloe looks like a bratz doll. We know she doesn’t actually look like that btw – ssaunders88

– ssaunders88 Photoshopped to all hell. – LargeBug6172

– LargeBug6172 I hope those Instagram filters get overtime pay cuz they be working hard af. – Choppy313

Fans have shown appreciation for Kim and Khloé’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for posting unfiltered pics, but I wouldn’t expect anyone to change their ways anytime soon. Kim has been deleting her Photoshop fails for years, as recently as last summer, when she mysteriously pulled a bikini shot from her lake vacation photo dump.

I will say, however, that it’s not unusual for any social media user — especially a celebrity — to use filters when posting their pics, and the editing done to these offerings from their Japan trip don’t go so far as to add a toe to Kim’s foot or leave obvious pixelation like some of the faux pas of the past.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family continue to wait for an update on The Kardashians Season 8, which is expected to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule. In the meantime we’ll have to keep an eye out for more fun Photoshop fails and rewatch the first seven seasons of their reality show with our Hulu subscriptions.