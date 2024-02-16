As Rumors Swirl About Kim Kardashian Dating Odell Beckham Jr., I Was Fascinated To Hear Her Take On What She Wants In A Man

Every day it seems we’re a little closer to getting confirmation about a new beau for Kim Kardashian, who hasn’t publicly dated since breaking things off with Pete Davidson in fall of 2022. Rumors continue to swirl around her and NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. — especially after they were photographed together this past weekend — so is it a coincidence that the reality TV queen opened up about what she wants in a man? Kardashian spoke to James Corden about the qualities she’s looking for, and her list is fascinating to me.

What Does Kim Kardashian Want In A Boyfriend?

The topic of romance came up when The Kardashians star visited former talk show host James Corden on his podcast This Life of Mine. Kim Kardashian told the host — who a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family — that she keeps a list of ideal characteristics her boyfriend would have, reading (via Page Six ):

Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don’t have to babysit all the time. I mean, just a good genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life too — the list is so long.

I love that Kim Kardashian has this list, and honestly, the billionaire shapewear mogul should have sky-high standards for who she associates with. There are a couple of things I find interesting about the list. The first is that in the middle of a list that seems to champion emotional intelligence, she threw in “good teeth.” Nobody’s arguing that dental hygiene is important, but it is amusing to me that that’s the one kind of physical quality that she read to James Corden.

Secondly, is it just me, or do a lot of those qualities sound like she’s looking for the anti-Kanye West? Taking accountability for his actions doesn’t seem to have been his strong suit over the past year or so as he’s faced backlash for several antisemitic comments and other controversial behavior. And while it can’t be questioned that Ye has motivations in life, I do wonder if Kim Kardashian sometimes felt she had to “babysit” the father of her four children when they were together.

Come to think of it, the “good teeth” comment also could have been a subtle shot at her ex as well, since Kanye West recently spent $850,000 to replace his teeth , after apparently being inspired by the James Bond villain Jaws .

Kim Kardashian said she doesn’t expect one person to be able to fulfill every item on her list, she knows that if and when she settles down again, her partner will see that her life is “really fun,” even if it is a lot.

Rumors Continue To Swirl After Kim Kardashian And OBJ Are Seen Together

Will Odell Beckham Jr. turn out to be that next man in Kim Kardashian’s life? People have been speculating that there was something going on between the Hulu reality star and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver since September, and those rumors were reignited when the two allegedly swapped cars before arriving at a Grammys party to appear as if they weren’t together. Well, those flames are being fanned even more after the two were pictured together at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas after attending the Fanatics pre-Super Bowl party on February 10.

Page Six reports that the two stayed close to each other as they walked, with OBJ seemingly looking back at her as they walked. Now that they’ve officially been in public together, will we get confirmation that they are, in fact, dating? That remains to be seen, but maybe in the meantime we can at least conclude that Odell Beckham Jr. passed the dental hygiene test.