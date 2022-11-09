Kim Kardashian Posted A Cooking Video, And Fans Are Roasting Her For It

The Kardashians often are graced with endorsement deals and branding opportunities due to their reality show fame. While oftentimes the promotion of a product from one of the famous family members leads to a rise in popularity for a brand, sometimes fans aren’t so convinced. Recently, Kim Kardashian partnered with Beyond Meat as a spokesperson for one of their products, and the reception wasn't all that stellar. The star dropped a cooking video (which was linked to the partnersip) on her social media account, and the fans are roasting her for it.

Kim Kardashian recently posted the ad on her Instagram and, in it, the star can be seen preparing plant-based chicken nuggets -- one of Beyond Meat's products. However, the results were a bit clunky, leading some fans to speculate on her cooking skills and authenticity in supporting the brand. You can check out her the advertisement for yourself below:

Many of her fans couldn’t help themselves and pointed out some elements of the advertisement that they found unrealistic, or inconsistent with the reality star's perceived brand. Everyone may be a critic, but some of the comments are truly hilarious. One commenter pointed out the unrealistic state of the kitchen that the SKIMS founder was using:

Why does her kitchen look like a Hospital prep room? Speaking as a busy mum who actually does prepare chicken nuggies

Another user was confused as to why Kim Kardashian was the choice for a "cook-yourself" product:

why would they have Kim Kardashian doing that? Lol we all know she has a chef.

Someone questioned the business mogul's appearance. For them, it seemed that she looked a little too good to be cooking in her own "home":

Really. Who are you kidding? And yes I always cook after getting glammed. 😂😂😂

And in one particularly funny post, a commentator suggested it was time to consult the TV star's eldest daughter, North, about the truth behind her mom's cooking skills:

I need north to confirm this lol

This isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian has received pushback from commenters since becoming a spokesperson for Beyond Meat. Not too long ago, Kardashian had to prove that she was actually eating the food made by the company while appearing in the advertisements. The Kardashians in general have often been teased for some of their strange habits involving food in general. The Internet went wild after seeing the bizarre way Kendall Jenner cuts a cucumber, and the supermodel later parodied the viral vegetable incident with her Halloween costume. Even North West has done her fair share of trolling, as she even insulted the vegetables Kim grew in her garden. People are sure to continue to have varied thoughts on the famous family's relationship with food. However, I will say that those salads they’re constantly eating look pretty tasty.

You can catch the stars enjoying their delicious meals (in many cases, prepped for them) on their reality show, The Kardashians, which is currently streaming for Hulu subscribers. For more information on other shows returning to streaming this fall, make sure to check out CinemaBlend's 2022 TV premiere schedule.