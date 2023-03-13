Kim Kardashian Posted A Photo Of Chicago And True Thompson, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

The Kardashian sisters are no strangers to the camera, and even when there aren’t new episodes of their Hulu reality show to be seen, our social media timelines are flooded with content from members of their expansive family. If Kim Kardashian is the queen of the selfie , you can bet her children have learned a thing or two about striking a pose, and the same can be said for her nieces and nephews. Kardashian recently posted a photo of her younger daughter Chicago West with Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson, and fans all had pretty much the same response.

Chicago, 5, and True, 4, looked ready to face the paparazzi in photos Kim Kardashian shared to Instagram . Sporting sunglasses, metallic boots and cute handbags, the mini-Kardashians struck poses, and fans of the reality TV family couldn’t help but notice how much they looked like miniature versions of their mothers. Check out the cuteness below:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It’s no surprise that Tristan Thompson’s daughter towers over her older cousin, but even more than that, Chicago and True’s resemblance to Kim and Khloé Kardashian, respectively, has never been more obvious. One comment on the SKIMS founder’s post garnered 800 likes, as the fan remarked:

Literally mini Kim & mini Khloe

I’m having visions of a future spinoff — Chicago and True Take Hidden Hills. Tell me you wouldn’t watch that. Lots of Kim Kardashian’s followers were feeling this next-gen energy, with other comments reading:

it’s giving Kim and Khloé – kourtneyksassy

Kim an khloe all over again😍😍😍😍😍 – _.scorpioqueen.__

Lil Kim & Lil Khloe❤️❤️ – brooklyn_mone52

Kim pose/Khloe pose for sure – tashanaea

It looks like the apples don’t fall far from the tree, and in that case, Khloé Kardashian better watch out, because before long she’ll have her own teenager trying to sneak into the club . Whether or not True Thompson gives her aunt Kendall Jenner some competition as a future model — as one commenter suggested — remains to be seen, but the next generation of Kardashian and Jenner children seem almost pre-destined to become social media stars.

Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter, North West, is already very active on TikTok , often involving her mom in her videos (when she’s not trolling her , that is).

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster has also shown up on her mom’s TikTok account, although lately the youngest of the KarJenner siblings has been celebrating a bikini winter and getting lots of snuggles with her son Aire, whose name and face she revealed just before his 1st birthday.

Not all of The Kardashians stars’ kiddos are super comfortable in front of the camera, though. Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick (the oldest of Kris Jenner’s grandchildren) has apparently said he doesn’t want to be pictured on social media , and on the other end, the youngest grandchild, Khloé Kardashian’s son , has not been formally introduced to the public.