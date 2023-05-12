Kim Kardashian’s Trainer Senada Greca Trolled Haters With New Bikini Post After They Told Her She Looked ‘Like A Man’

Kim Kardashian puts in a lot of hard work in order to keep her body the way she wants it for those frequent bikini posts on social media, and she knows who to thank for that. Kardashian’s trainer Senada Greca has been making a name for herself, not only as the person responsible for the reality star’s intense glute workouts , but for being one of the most sculpted women on social media. However, nobody in the public eye is safe from Internet hate, and Greca pushed back against her trolls in a new bikini post, after she was told she looked “like a man.”

Senada Greca got cheeky in a recent Instagram post, as she addressed haters who tell her that her abundance of muscles makes her look masculine. Wearing a gorgeous blue bikini and showing off that booty, the fitness trainer is shown from behind, as she steps into a pool, pulling her long hair off her shoulders:

She crossed out the name and image of the person who apparently sent a message that read, “You look like a man,” responding with text over the video that described her actions as “Me looking like a man.” Several commenters said if that’s what “looking like a man” is, sign them up! Fans told her she is perfect the way she is, with one jokingly commenting that she’s the “sexiest man out there.”

Senada Greca is known for her body positivity posts, so it’s no surprise that she’s got plenty of friends and followers who have her back. She also included some very on-brand inspirational words in the caption of her butt-baring response, writing:

There was a time I was scared of lifting weights too… so happy I didn’t listen to my fears. I’m stronger physically and mentally for it.

It seems that getting her body into the shape it’s in has not only made her physically stronger, but mentally too, and hopefully better equipped to deal with Internet negativity. It’s unbelievable that the trainer was once afraid to lift weights, given how ripped she is today. She gave the SKIMS boss a run for her money in April, when she joined the black bikini trend , showing off muscles I didn’t even know existed.

There are probably always going to be trolls on the Internet trying to tear people down, but Senada Greca joined a number of celebrities who have recently defended themselves against unsolicited comments about their bodies. In April, Halle Berry clapped back at one troll who suggested that at age 56, she was too old to post nude photos, and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi also helpfully told fans, “ I have nipples! ” after criticism of her own social media posts in the buff.