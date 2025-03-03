Kourtney Kardashian Says ‘I Rarely Address Rumors,’ But One About Her Son Mason Was So Outrageous She Had To Say Something

Anyone who follows the Kardashian-Jenner family has gotten a feel over the years for their individual personalities. Kim loves being famous, for instance, while Kendall finds the spotlight challenging, and Kourtney couldn’t care less what people are saying about her… at least until her children get involved. The oldest of the reality TV siblings took to social media to assure her followers that an outrageous rumor circulating about her son Mason is “FAKE.”

The Kardashians may be in the middle of a new season on the 2025 TV schedule, but that’s not where the real drama is. Over the past few days, social media profiles have begun to circulate of a person/people claiming to be 15-year-old Mason Disick — the oldest child of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. On the accounts, this person claims to have a 1-year-old daughter named Piper. Kourtney took to Instagram Stories to deny that she has secretly become a grandmother, writing:

(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

In addition to rejecting the notion that her son is a teen dad, Kourtney Kardashian called out all social media users who make videos about her children, who in addition to Mason include 12-year-old Penelope Disick, 10-year-old Reign Disick, and 1-year-old Rocky XIII Barker.

Especially since starting their latest reality show The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription) in 2022, Kourtney Kardashian has taken more care to protect her children’s privacy. The family stopped posting current photos of Mason on social media at his request. Kim Kardashian even got backlash for seemingly going against his wishes when she posted about him for his 13th birthday.

Mason Disick does not appear on The Kardashians and moved in with dad Scott Disick a couple of years ago. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker have also followed in the footsteps of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger in not posting their son Rocky’s face on social media.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney Kardashian has had to speak out against Instagram profiles pretending to be Mason. Back in 2022 a fake account posted a Kylie Jenner wedding rumor that suggested she and Travis Scott were getting married (they did not), and Kardashian chided the people creating those fake profiles, saying they were “ultra ultra ultra creepy.” I couldn’t agree more.

While Mason Disick does have an official Instagram profile now, the latest post is from June 2024, and even there, the teenager rarely shows his face. He has even cautioned his cousin North West in the past, texting Kim Kardashian after he saw her daughter doing Instagram Live videos around their house without supervision.

Having people out there pretending to be your children has got to be one of the creepiest downfalls to having the kind of fame the Kardashian-Jenner family has. As Kourtney pointed out, she typically doesn’t react at all to the public’s commentary or opinion of her and her sisters, but don’t come for her kids.

You can keep up with what the famous family members are doing on new episodes of The Kardashians each Thursday on Hulu.