Kris Jenner Says She Was Judged After Getting Pregnant On Her Honeymoon, Reveals Her Feelings After Her Kids Got Pregnant Out Of Wedlock

The Kardashian-Jenner family is an ever-expanding brood , with Kris Jenner’s six children bearing a combined 11 little ones of their own. The reality stars are often talked about for their co-parenting skills , as the four Kardashian offspring are no longer romantically involved with their children’s other parent – but there’s another issue at play when considering "traditional family values." Kris Jenner recently opened up about how a lot of her grandchildren were born out of wedlock, and she shared her views about that, especially given how she was judged when she got pregnant with Kourtney Kardashian.

These days having children before you get married (or without getting married at all) isn’t the scandalous affair that it once was. Kris Jenner acknowledged as much when speaking on The Martha Stewart Podcast , saying that times have certainly changed since she gave birth to her oldest child 43 years ago. The timing of Kourtney Kardashian’s birth was of particular interest to her in-laws, the momager recalled:

I got pregnant on our honeymoon. And I had Kourtney 9 months, 2 weeks and 2 days later. And I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting. So I was, ‘No, I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon.’ You know those were the days that… I’m very old fashioned.

You gotta love it when the in-laws start doing the math. Kris Jenner married Robert Kardashian when she was 22 years old, and they went on to have three more children after Kourtney — Kim, Khloé and Rob — before their divorce in 1991. She had two more children — Kendall and Kylie Jenner — with Caitlyn Jenner.

Having her family taking a fine-tooth comb to her conception timeline is quite different than the experience Kris Jenner is having with her brood; only 3 of her 11 grandchildren have been born to parents who were married. But the proud grandma said even coming from a more traditional background, time and life experience have made her “more and more understanding” of the new generation. When it comes to her children having kids out of wedlock, she’s learned to be there for them instead of judge them, she said:

I’ve been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important in my life, because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before. I embrace what is in front of me, and I think that I am easy once I understand it. You know, it’s like with the girls. They can throw anything at me, and I’m here for them. They know that. There’s nothing that I would judge. Not at all. I mean, I just never would.

We’ve definitely seen the Kardashians and Jenners being very honest about their lives in front of their mother (on The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared details of their sex life with Kris Jenner that I can’t imagine ever wanting to discuss with my parents). It’s good to see that the matriarch possibly took her own experience and used it to inform how she reacted when her own children started their own families.

Kourtney Kardashian shares three children with Scott Disick, who she was never married to, and is now trying to expand her family with husband Travis Barker . Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had daughter North before getting married, while Saint, Chicago and Psalm were born after the couple’s 2014 nuptials. Khloé Kardashian had hoped to marry Tristan Thompson after daughter True was born, but that relationship ended in scandal . Rob Kardashian was engaged to Blac Chyna when she gave birth to their daughter, but they also broke up . Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share two children and are also not married.