Kylie Jenner’s Infamous Boob Grab Pose Was Back With A Vengeance At Recent Event, But The Kardashians Star Has A History With The Eye-Catching Pose
Feeling herself.
Fans went wild when Kylie Jenner appeared to bring back her “King Kylie” era, showing off wavy bubblegum-hued locks on social media that nodded at her colorful and care-free persona of a decade ago. The hair isn’t the only thing the youngest Kardashian sister has revived, however, as she was seen at a Paris Fashion Week event striking her signature boob grab pose. Those who have paid any attention to the lip kit queen recognized the sexy stance as one she’s showcased many times over the years.
Kylie Jenner has really been playing up her fashionista side lately, as she recently launched the new clothing line Khy and this week meshed the wet look with the sheer trend for the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show. But rather than talk about WHAT she wore, it’s high time we talk about HOW she showed off the dress — and by that I mean the famous boob grab. Photos circulated of her striking the pose, which she comes close to in the image below:
The pink hair had transformed back to brown for the event, but her hands had crept back up to her chest. Kylie Jenner’s love for the word “titties” has been well-documented on The Kardashians, and it seems like she’s also actually pretty fond of her own — or at least touching them in photos. Back in September she highlighted her assets while showing off a Marilyn Monroe-inspired gown of crystals at a Schiaparelli Fashion Show:
She may have been worried about too much slipping out in another image from last fall’s Paris Fashion Week, as she was pictured resting her fingers on the edge of a plunging blue velvet Schiaparelli dress:
Her hand seemed to remain there in a number of different photos taken in that outfit, so that makes me think that sometimes the boob-grab is more of necessity than a statement. However, sometimes it’s definitely a statement, as she’s posted photos several times on social media striking different poses that show her getting handsy with herself. Take this Atsuko Kudo couture latex corset, for example:
A post shared by HommeGirls®️ (@hommegirls)
A photo posted by on
In the second slide of an Instagram post last March, Kylie Jenner used her hand to keep from showing off too much in a revealing Coperni top, as she stood in front of a wall of photos of herself.
The boob-grab pose may be a favorite of Kylie Jenner’s, but it’s certainly not a particularly popular one among celebrities, especially on the red carpet or at fashion shows. The Kardashians star pulls it off, though, and fans love how much fun she seems to be having lately.
In addition to slaying at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, she recently accompanied boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to the Golden Globe Awards, where pics of them kissing caused the Internet to explode. While Kylie Jenner’s relationship with the Wonka star has remained absent from her social media accounts, the two have been caught making out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour and while catching some tennis at the U.S. Open.
Whatever is going on, Kylie Jenner certainly seems to be feeling herself these days, and I do mean that literally. You can catch up with the makeup mogul and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family by streaming The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription, and keep an eye on our 2024 TV schedule for a Season 5 premiere date, as well as the premieres of all of your other favorite shows.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley