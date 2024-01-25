Kylie Jenner’s Infamous Boob Grab Pose Was Back With A Vengeance At Recent Event, But The Kardashians Star Has A History With The Eye-Catching Pose

Fans went wild when Kylie Jenner appeared to bring back her “King Kylie” era , showing off wavy bubblegum-hued locks on social media that nodded at her colorful and care-free persona of a decade ago. The hair isn’t the only thing the youngest Kardashian sister has revived, however, as she was seen at a Paris Fashion Week event striking her signature boob grab pose. Those who have paid any attention to the lip kit queen recognized the sexy stance as one she’s showcased many times over the years.

Kylie Jenner has really been playing up her fashionista side lately, as she recently launched the new clothing line Khy and this week meshed the wet look with the sheer trend for the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show. But rather than talk about WHAT she wore, it’s high time we talk about HOW she showed off the dress — and by that I mean the famous boob grab. Photos circulated of her striking the pose, which she comes close to in the image below:

(Image credit: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The pink hair had transformed back to brown for the event, but her hands had crept back up to her chest. Kylie Jenner’s love for the word “titties” has been well-documented on The Kardashians , and it seems like she’s also actually pretty fond of her own — or at least touching them in photos. Back in September she highlighted her assets while showing off a Marilyn Monroe-inspired gown of crystals at a Schiaparelli Fashion Show:

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

She may have been worried about too much slipping out in another image from last fall’s Paris Fashion Week, as she was pictured resting her fingers on the edge of a plunging blue velvet Schiaparelli dress:

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Her hand seemed to remain there in a number of different photos taken in that outfit, so that makes me think that sometimes the boob-grab is more of necessity than a statement. However, sometimes it’s definitely a statement, as she’s posted photos several times on social media striking different poses that show her getting handsy with herself. Take this Atsuko Kudo couture latex corset, for example:

A post shared by HommeGirls®️ (@hommegirls)

In the second slide of an Instagram post last March, Kylie Jenner used her hand to keep from showing off too much in a revealing Coperni top, as she stood in front of a wall of photos of herself.

The boob-grab pose may be a favorite of Kylie Jenner’s, but it’s certainly not a particularly popular one among celebrities, especially on the red carpet or at fashion shows. The Kardashians star pulls it off, though, and fans love how much fun she seems to be having lately.

In addition to slaying at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, she recently accompanied boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to the Golden Globe Awards, where pics of them kissing caused the Internet to explode . While Kylie Jenner’s relationship with the Wonka star has remained absent from her social media accounts, the two have been caught making out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour and while catching some tennis at the U.S. Open .