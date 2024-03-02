A Love Is Blind Star Caused A Megan Fox Stir, And Now Even Her Ex Brian Austin Green Is Weighing In On The Backlash: 'Oh My God I Heard About Her'

SPOILERS for Love Is Blind Season 6 lie ahead. (You can also stream all the latest episodes now with a Netflix subscription .)

On this season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell hit it off in the pods so well that they ended up getting engaged before even seeing each other’s faces. It’s the beauty of the experiment! However, before the couple could see one another, Chelsea shared with Jimmy that she’s often told by people she looks like Megan Fox. It left Jimmy a bit disappointed when he met her, as he didn’t see the resemblance right off the bat. The LIB moment has since gone viral and, now, even, Fox’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, has shared his thoughts on the backlash.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were married for 11 years and now, share three kids together and reportedly continue to share a healthy relationship based on co-parenting . When Green was approached about the Love Is Blind conversation, he initially reacted by saying “Oh my god, I heard about her” on social media and, when asked about it on a separate occasion, he said:

"I mean, you live and learn. That’s probably not the best thing to say on a show called Love Is Blind. Seems like you’re opening yourself up to criticism."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared with TMZ that he felt Chelsea’s Megan Fox connection put the star in “a pickle.” He empathized with the reality TV star, considering the comment apparently stemmed from repeated compliments she's heard from others and wasn't her own declaration. The actor also said the following about the situation while speaking with the news outlet:

"Megan is a very one-of-a-kind beauty. I mean it’s why people say she’s possibly the most beautiful woman in the world. She has a very incredible look to her, so that’s a tough comparison for anyone to make. Stay in your lane Chelsea. Keep your head up. Don’t listen to anybody else. Be proud of yourself and move on. This will die soon. I promise. "

Brian Austin Green also shared that he felt like the public should leave Chelsea alone about the Megan Fox viral moment amid her tenure on the show. When the interviewer brought up Chelsea previously sharing that she thought about reaching out to Megan Fox herself to apologize, Green said he didn’t think that was necessary. He even added that if Fox heard about the viral moment, she “would be flattered” about it, in his estimation.

This indicates that the veteran actor still has a lot of respect for his ex. Brian Austin Green confirmed his split with Megan Fox (who he married in 2010) back in 2020. Their divorce was ultimately finalized in 2011. Since then, both of them have moved on, as Green is engaged to Dancing With The Stars’ Sharna Burgess. Meanwhile, Fox is reportedly still making wedding plans with Machine Gun Kelly . Fox, for her part, as also been open about aspects of her relationships. She even recently wrote a poetry book about her experiences with romance, loss and trauma.

As for LIB’s Chelsea and Jimmy, the relationship blossomed while they were in the pods. It, however came at the cost of a brutal breakup between Jimmy and Jessica . It remains to be seen if the couple decides to say “I do” or opts to go their separate ways following the experiment. It'll also be intriguing to see whether those Fox comparisons continue to be held over Chelsea's head moving forward.

Find out what lies in store for the couple when Love Is Blind returns to Netflix on Wednesday, March 6 as part of the 2024 TV schedule.