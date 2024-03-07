Millie Bobby Brown Ranked Her Movie And TV Haircuts, And Shots Fired At Her Stranger Things Buzz Cut

Millie Bobby Brown has had a lot of different hairstyles in her acting career. We’ve seen her hair short, long, brunette, or red like in her Netflix new release Damsel. More than six years after Stranger Things premiered , we still can’t stop thinking about Brown making her debut on the series with a shaved head, and neither can she. The British actress ranks all of the haircuts from her movies and shows, but not without throwing shots at her Stranger Things buzz cut.

Playing a range of different characters means having various looks for them. While ranking her haircuts on Still Watching Netflix , style icon Millie Bobby Brown reflects on which one is her favorite. Place your guesses and watch the entertaining video below as she and her dog Winnie the Poodle talk hair do’s and don'ts.

I love how Winnie the Poodle stays with her rightful owner to help judge her hairstyles. Millie Bobby Brown really can’t have a better companion. The two, however, did have a bit of a debate in terms of her favoring her buzz cut look from Season 1 of Stranger Things compared to her Season 3 scrunchie look.

I will always choose the buzz cut. You don't like it? You think I look like a tennis ball?

I wouldn’t call her a tennis ball at all! I thought she looked very cute with that look playing the uniformed test subject of Hawkins Lab's Eleven. It must have been a very scary yet bold move for Millie Bobby Brown to shave her head for one of Netflix’s best shows. But the Enola Holmes star mentioned her buzz cut had unintended consequences experiencing the empowerment of looking different.

Instead of letting any hateful taunting get to her, she embraced her baldness with hopes of inspiring others. One Stranger Things fun fact was that Brown was inspired by Charlize Theron’s bald look when she played Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. It proves it can take one badass actress to show another that buzzed can be as fierce a look as any other.

After going through the haircuts she had on Stranger Things and her wavy brown locks in Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown (and technically Winnie the Poodle) announced a winning cut. And no, it wasn’t her Season 1 buzz cut look. Here was her answer:

As you can see, I go red. The princess look took quite a long time to do, whereas this one, it was just like, ‘Throw it on, let's go.’ I'm gonna go for the short.

I’d have to agree with that one too as Millie Bobby Brown makes a gorgeous redhead. Based on the new Damsel trailer where she faces off against a dragon , we see her cut her long red hair to show her transition from a princess to a warrior. After all, you can’t put the Godzilla actress in a movie and not expect her to slay.

After looking through all of her iconic hairdos, Millie Bobby Brown ultimately went with her short red haircut from Damsel. On the other hand, she still appreciated her buzz cut from Stranger Things and took the time to throw a jab at it. Hey, it’s her hair and she can say whatever she wants about it.