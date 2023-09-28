10 Movies Like No One Will Save You To Watch If You Liked Hulu's Sci-Fi Horror Movie

I would like to say there is no other movie quite like No One Will Save You — which is now available to stream with a Hulu subscription — but that would not be entirely true. The otherwise inventive and thoroughly intense sci-fi flick that pits Kaitlyn Dever against some invasive extraterrestrials is rightfully subject to comparison to some other great horror movies currently available for home viewing.

To be clear, not all of the titles that come to mind necessarily fall under the alien invasion film category. However, that particular genre is where we shall start in our guide to the movies we believe you should check out if writer and director Brian Duffield’s acclaimed thriller also worked for you.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The A Quiet Place Movies (2018-2021)

A family is forced to live in complete silence in order to survive a world overrun with vicious aliens that use sound to detect their prey.

Why fans of No One Will Save You will like it: When it became apparent that dialogue was scarce (to put it lightly) in No One Will Save You, it immediately reminded me of the only other modern alien invasion movies I would liken it to a silent film: director and star John Krasinski’s heart-wrenching nail biters, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, which have a prequel installment in the works.

Stream The A Quiet Place Movies on Paramount+.

Rent or buy A Quiet Place on Amazon.

Stream A Quiet Place Part II on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Disney / Touchstone)

Signs (2002)

Startling evidence leads a widowed former minister (Mel Gibson) to suspect his family (and the world) are in danger from malevolent visitors.

Why fans of No One Will Save You will like it: One of the best M. Night Shyamalan movies, Signs is a masterfully creepy alien invasion essential that, unlike No One Will Save You, takes its time with its relentless scares, but is also effective meditation on moving on from tragedy.

Stream Signs on Max.

Rent or buy Signs on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal)

Nope (2022)

A horse wrangler (Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister (Keke Palmer) try to capture evidence of a deadly, otherworldly phenomenon plaguing their desert town.

Why fans of No One Will Save You will like it: By the end of No One Will Save You, it is clear there is more than meets the eye to this alien movie on a symbolic level, which is exactly what fans would say about writer and director Jordan Peele’s Nope when citing why it is one of the best horror movies of 2022.

Stream Nope on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Indiesyndicate Productions)

The McPherson Tape (1989)

A family’s innocent birthday celebration in their isolated, woodland home is interrupted when some of them capture horrifying evidence that they are not alone.

Why fans of No One Will Save You will like it: No One Will Save You is certainly one of the more unique alien invasion movies of its time, which is exactly what those who may have seen Dean Alioto’s cult favorite debut, The McPherson Tape, would have said about it when it came out, especially since found footage horror movies were pretty much unheard of then.

Stream The McPherson Tape on Tubi.

Rent or buy The McPherson Tape on Amazon.

(Image credit: 20th Century Pictures)

Prey (2022)

An aspiring, 18th-Century Commanche warrior (Amber Midthunder) puts her hunting skills to the ultimate test when she encounters a creature unlike anything that has been on Earth before.

Why fans of No One Will Save You will like it: Intriguingly, No One Will Save You is the second sci-fi horror movie about a young woman singlehandedly taking on an extra-terrestrial enemy released by Hulu in just the last couple years — the first being the stunning Predator prequel, Prey, from director Dan Trachtenberg.

Stream Prey on Hulu.

(Image credit: Shudder)

Skinamarink (2022)

Two young children wake up to discover that their parents are missing and any means to an exit from their house has mysteriously vanished.

Why fans of No One Will Save You will like it: When compared to this highly experimental, dialogue-light, supernatural home invasion thriller, I would call No One Will Save You the more traditional and accessible of the two, but Skinamarink is still an amusing and unapologetically nightmarish game changer for indie horror that ensures first-time writer and director Kyle Edward Ball a bright (or, more accurately, dark) future.

Stream Skinamarink on Hulu.

Rent or buy Skinamarink on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures, Rogue Pictures)

The Strangers (2008)

A couple (Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman) staying the night at a vacation home in the middle the woods must fight for their lives against a trio of masked uninvited guests.

Why fans of No One Will Save You will like it: Some might still consider writer and director Bryan Bertino’s The Strangers to be an even more disturbing example of a home invasion thriller than No One Will Save You because its plot — while only loosely based on a true story — incorporates a more familiar and frighteningly plausible enemy: humans.

Stream The Strangers on Tubi.

Rent or buy The Strangers on Amazon.

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Underwater (2020)

The crew of a drilling station located at the bottom of the Marianna Trench struggle to find their way to the surface after suffering what they initially assume was an earthquake, until bizarre signs point to the contrary.

Why fans of No One Will Save You will like it: Also one of the Kristen Stewart’s best movies as of late, director William Eubank’s claustrophobic gem Underwater bears very little resemblance to No One Will Save You in terms of its style and physical setting, but it is a creature feature co-written by Brian Duffield.

Rent or buy Underwater on Amazon Rental.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Love And Monsters (2020)

Years after a monstrous takeover drove what is left of humanity underground, a young man (Dylan O’Brien) risks life and limb to reunite with his long-lost girlfriend (Jessica Henwick).

Why fans of No One Will Save You will like it: There is also very little I can say about director Michael Matthews’ quirky, romantic, post-apocalypse thriller, Love and Monsters, that relates to No One Will Save You in terms of its overall execution, save the fact that it involves young people contending with bizarre creatures and comes from the mind of co-writer Duffield.

Rent or buy Love And Monsters on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Spontaneous (2020)

An unexpected romance develops between a two high school seniors (Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer) just as their peers begin to inexplicably start dying of spontaneous combustion.

Why fans of No One Will Save You will like it: This unfairly overlooked 2020 movie based on Aaron Starmer’s darkly humorous, romantic horror novel Spontaneous has less similarities to No One Will Save You than the previous two titles, but as Duffield’s debut as both a writer and director, it is a must for fans curious to explore his lighter side.

Stream Spontaneous on Amazon Rental.

(Image credit: Hulu)

BONUS: Monsterland (2020)

A young waitress facing a dire moral dilemma, a business executive’s troubled past catching up with him, and a curmudgeon who finds something that is unlike any sea creature he has caught at the end of his fishing line are just some of the stories told in this anthology TV show of the horror variety.

Why fans of No One Will Save You will like it: Kaitlyn Dever was no stranger to spooky stuff before leading No One Will Save You. In fact, she appears in three episodes of one of the best horror TV shows on Hulu, Monsterland, which — like her new thriller — also bears a deeper, underlying message within each its fantasy elements.

Stream Monsterland on Hulu.

You could go ahead and stream No One Will Save You on Hulu right now just to relive those same scares again, or you could continue the journey a bit further by popping in some of these somewhat similar favorites.