Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 20, 2022

To end up on the Netflix Top 10, sometimes all it takes is the casting of a few A-listers, of which The School for Good and Evil cast is chock full. Thus, it is no wonder that the YA fantasy novel adaptation starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington has found a place among the great movies on Netflix’s trending page just a day after its debut. There is also some new and intriguing activity going on among the most popular and best TV shows on Netflix, so let’s take a deeper look at what people are watching most on Netflix (opens in new tab) for Thursday, October 20, 2022 in today’s breakdown.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 20, 2022

Leading the pack on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. is a trio of the platform’s own new original films — The School for Good and Evil, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, and Luckiest Girl Alive — as Josh Duhamel’s Blackout descends to fourth place above Dracula Untold. The hit animated musical from 2021, Sing 2, also descended just one peg down, bringing it closer to a fellow Illumination Entertainment sequel — the second of the the Despicable Me movies — while another animated favorite — non-comic-book-inspired superhero movie, Megamind — sits between them. Last seen in ninth place was Last Seen Alive, which now rounds out the bottom under Zac Efron-led 17 Again.

1. The School for Good and Evil

2. The Curse of Bridge Hollow

3. Luckiest Girl Alive

4. Blackout

5. Dracula Untold

6. Sing 2

7. Megamind

8. Despicable Me 2

9. 17 Again

10. Last Seen Alive

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 20, 2022

There are four exclusives leading the pack on on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. — namely The Watcher, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the latest season of Love is Blind entering the ranks, and the latest volume of the platform’s Unsolved Mysteries reboot. In fact, there are only three non-exclusives on the list today — namely USA’s The Sinner in fifth place, NBC’s The Blacklist at Number Eight, and hit children’s program Cocomelon re-entering the ranks today at the bottom. Meanwhile, Gabriel Iglesias’ new stand-up special Stadium Fluffy and hit reality competition The Mole remain in sixth and ninth while The Midnight Club fell just a couple pegs.

1. The Watcher

2. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

3. Love is Blind

4. Unsolved Mysteries

5. The Sinner

6. Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy

7. The Midnight Club

8. The Blacklist

9. The Mole

10. Cocomelon

There will be more stand-up specials to laugh at — such as Fortune Feimster’s Good Fortune, which drops Tuesday — as well as more spooky content for the Halloween season to check out — like Guillermo del Toro’s new anthology horror series, Cabinet of Curiosities, which comes out the same day. So, be sure to keep you eye on the Netflix TV show schedule and fire up that Netflix subscription when they become available and check back here to see how well they did on the Netflix Top 10 in a future daily breakdown.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Wednesday, October 19, 2022.