Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 21, 2022

Illumination Entertainment continues to be a dominant force on the Netflix Top 10 as the animation studio’s new collection of short films, Minions & More 1, has ascended to a higher rank. However, there are more great movies on Netflix that are worth noting on today’s breakdown of the platform’s most popular titles (opens in new tab) for Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Read on to also see how some of the best TV shows on Netflix are trending today below.

(Image credit: Screen Gems)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 21, 2022

Minions & More 1 has made an impressive leap from eighth place to fifth place on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S and also, quite amusingly, now sits in between feature-length Illumination creations Despicable Me 2 and Sing 2. However, the first of the Despicable Me movies is actually down a couple pegs and Morbius is down one, while the top three spots are still occupied by religious biopic Father Stu, dark teen comedy Do Revenge and its star-studded cast, and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s hilarious apocalypse thriller, This is the End. Meanwhile, we have a few newcomers entering the ranks today in the form of 2013’s YA fantasy novel adaptation The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones at Number Eight and music drama I Used to Be Famous, starring Deadpool’s Ed Skrein, at the bottom… for now.

1. Father Stu

2. Do Revenge

3. This is the End

4. Despicable Me 2

5. Minions & More 1

6. Sing 2

7. Morbius

8. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

9. Despicable Me

10. I Used to Be Famous

(Image credit: Caracol Televisión)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 21, 2022

There are no newcomers on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. to report today and in fact, there are many titles that — much like yesterday — have not budged from where they stood the day before. Specifically, Season 5 of Cobra Kai is still Number One above Fate: The Winx Saga, unnerving true crime docuseries Sins of Our Mother remains at Number 5, and the entire bottom half of the list is still occupied by the following titles in this exact order: Love is Blind: After the Altar, The Crown, Devil in Ohio, The Imperfects, and Narco-Saints. However, the historical, Spanish-language music drama El Rey, Vincente Fernandez has sung its way from fourth to third place, sending intriguing CW original crime thriller In the Dark down a peg.

1. Cobra Kai

2. Fate: The Winx Saga

3. El Rey, Vincente Fernandez

4. In the Dark

5. Sins of Our Mother

6. Love is Blind: After the Altar

7. The Crown

8. Devil in Ohio

9. The Imperfects

10. Narco-Saints

The TV shows on the Netflix Top 10 are bound to see a shake-up or two soon enough, based off the titles on the Netflix 2022 TV show schedule alone — such as Mike Flanagan’s limited series adaptation of Christopher Pike’s YA horror novel, The Midnight Club, which comes out October 7. Speaking of spooky adaptations, one of the more intriguing upcoming Netflix movies is writer and director Rob Zombie’s new vision of the iconic sitcom, The Munsters, which drops on September 27. After using your Netflix subscription to watch those titles, be sure to check back here for our report of how well they do on the trending page.

