Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 27, 2022

It is never really a surprise when one of the best movies on Netflix or some of the great TV shows on Netflix disappear from the trending page because, as one should expect, nothing is destined to be a Netflix Top 10 champion forever (unless you are Sing 2, apparently). However, sometimes those former champions do surprise us when they become returning champions by suddenly re-entering the ranks after a short absence (which Sing 2 actually did once) and we saw that happen on both lists on the morning of Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Check out what movie and what TV show have made a grand re-entrance today, as well as what else is topping the charts on Netflix (opens in new tab), by reading our breakdown below.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 27, 2022

Back on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. after falling to the wayside yesterday is the first of the Despicable Me movies, rounding out the bottom and sitting just a few steps away from its Illumination Entertainment compatriots Despicable Me 2, Minions & More 1, and Sing 2, which are grouped together in sixth, seventh, and eighth place. Speaking of groupings, two movies starring Maya Hawke are right next to each other (Do Revenge, which is in fourth place for the third day, and 2019’s Human Capital, which debuted yesterday in ninth) underneath the currently undefeated top three: crime drama Lou, Tyler Perry-helmed period thriller A Jazzman’s Blues, and the biographical Father Stu with Mark Wahlberg. Meanwhile, the 2013 fantasy novel adaptation The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones is down a couple pegs and yesterday’s 10th place holder, This is the End, is nowhere to be found… for now.

1. Lou

2. A Jazzman’s Blues

3. Father Stu

4. Do Revenge

5. Human Capital

6. Despicable Me 2

7. Minions & More 1

8. Sing 2

9. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

10. Despicable Me

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 27, 2022

Back on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. after falling to the wayside yesterday is acclaimed historical drama The Crown, rounding out the bottom underneath yesterday’s 10th place holder: the shocking hit docuseries Sins of Our Mother. Speaking of true crime, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story remains at Number One and The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist has surpassed biographical, Spanish-language drama El Rey, Vicente Fernandez to claim the second place spot, while CW’s reboot of Dynasty crept up three slots to usurp fourth place from Cobra Kai. Also down a peg each, and sitting above returning eighth place holder Thai Cave Rescue, are fellow CW hit In the Dark and Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix’s live-action update of a popular animated fantasy) as The Great British Baking Show is nowhere to be found… for now.

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

3. El Rey, Vicente Fernandez

4. Dynasty

5. Cobra Kai

6. In the Dark

7. Fate: The Winx Saga

8. Thai Cave Rescue

9. Sins of Our Mother

10. The Crown

We certainly saw some movement on the Netflix Top 10, but is undoubtedly going to experience some more shake-ups as two of the most anticipated new Netflix movies of 2022 are dropping this week, including the already available Munsters reboot from Rob Zombie and the Ana de Armas-led Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, which comes out tomorrow. As for new TV releases on Netflix, Nick Kroll of the Don’t Worry Darling cast has a new original stand-up comedy special out today called Little Big Boy. Looks like many people are going to get good use out of their Netflix subscriptions this week and we will be sure to report what turns out to be the biggest hit day after day.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Monday, September 26, 2022.