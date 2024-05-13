New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (May 13-19)

We’re coming up on the middle of May and as we roll into the summer season where many people may not plan to spend as much time in front of the television, it seems clear that the best streaming services are going to do their best to keep viewers engaged, nearly every major streaming platform as something worth watching this week, and the more streaming subscriptions you have, the more you’re going to want to check out.

From the return of Bridgerton, one of the most popular streaming platforms around, to the end of one of the most popular streaming series of the last few months, there’s going to be a lot you won’t want to miss. Here are just a few of this week’s streaming highlights.

Netflix

It’s a week of opposites on Netflix as the king of the streamers has both the return of one of the best modern series and what may be the worst movie of the year. And if you have a Netflix subscription, you get to enjoy both.

Madame Web - May 14

Is Madame Web a good movie? No, no it is not. But it’s bad in so many fascinating ways that it really needs to be seen to be properly appreciated. Based on the box office you haven’t seen Madame Web, but admit it, you’re curious about just what sort of movie it is. Now you can find out without paying for a ticket when the film arrives on Netflix.

Bridgerton, Season 3 Part 1 - May 16

The day that millions of Netflix subscribers have been waiting for is almost here. Bridgerton has been one of Netflix’s best shows since its debut, and millions of fans are hoping that Season 3 continues that trend.

Disney+

Exclusive series based on major franchises have been one place where DInsey+ tends to lead in the streaming game. There are so many of them that those with a Disney+ subscription are rarely without one. This week, we see a season come to an end for one show, while another is just getting started.

X-Men ‘97 Season 1 Finale - May 15

The return of the classic X-Men animated series with X-Men ‘97 has been a rousing success. The show has had fans talking nearly every week thanks to huge moments and major reveals we can only assume that with the first season wrapping up this week something big will happen that will carry fans into the already in development Season 2.

Doctor Who, “Boom” - May 17

The return of Doctor Who is as big a deal in the U.S. as it is in the U.K. these days. The next episode of the newest season, starring Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor, is called “Boom” and it will see the Doctor attempt to prevent himself from going boom while trying to save everybody, all while standing still.

Hulu

If what you’re looking for this week is a series with serious drama and tension, then Hulu is the place this week with a new limited series from the U.K. that may keep audiences on the edge of their seat through the early summer.

The Killing Kind - May 14

Based on the novel of the same name The Killing Kind follows a Barrister who gets involved with one of her clients, and is now trying to move on with her life after he began to stalk her. Now he’s back, and warning her that her life is in danger. While it quickly becomes clear she is in danger, what’s less obvious is where the threat is coming from.

Paramount+

The latest editions of one of the most popular reality shows on television is back this week on Paramount+.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Season 9 Premiere - May 17

Eight previous RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants return to compete in the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Two episodes drop this week, with new episodes of the Untucked companion series arriving as well.

Peacock

Sports is one reason many people may be Peacock subscribers, so those fans will want to check out a new documentary series about the worst period for one of baseball’s greatest teams.

Bronx Zoo ‘90 - May 16

Sports documentaries often focus on championships or otherwise spotlight sports greatness. Bronx Zoo ‘90 is the exact opposite of that. The three-part documentary series, which arrives in its entirety this week, is all about the 1990 New York Yankees, arguably the worst Yankees team in franchise history.

Prime Video

Following the success of Fallout, Prime Video subscribers may be able to scratch the itch waiting for Season 2 by diving into the new season of another science fiction series on the platform.

Outer Range Season 2 - May 16

Outer Range blends a grounded family drama set on a ranch, not unlike Yellowstone, with some strange science fiction elements. Season 2 will continue the story as Josh Brolin leads the cast as they continue to investigate the strange void on the family property, wondering just what it is and where it might go.

Apple TV+

The next new series on Apple TV+ will delve into controversy as it focuses on a bizarre chapter in the life of the founder of the Black Panthers.

The Big Cigar - May 17

Huey P. Newton led a controversial life as the founder of the Black Panther Party. In doing that he found himself a target of the U.S. government. The Big Cigar is the story of how Newton and a friend, Hollywood producer Bert Schneider tried to use a fake movie to smuggle Newton out of the country. The initial episodes are directed by Don Cheadle, who co-produced the series as well.

With so much available on so many streaming services it’s all but certain there’s something here for any audience. If you need more, however, be sure to check out what’s new on Netflix this month and beyond. We also have a list of everything upcoming on Disney+ and everything new on Hulu.