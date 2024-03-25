New On Netflix, Disney+ And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 25-31)

March is coming to an end, which means we can look forward to the monthly content rotation that many streamers do at the beginning of the month soon. However, the last week of this month still has more than a few interesting new additions that viewers will want to watch. Here’s a look at a few of the highlights from the end of March 2024.

From brand-new original series to some movie franchises that are changing their streaming home, here’s a look at where to find some of your favorite movies, and possibly your next favorite movie or series, on streaming this week.

What's On Netflix This Week

When it comes to sheer content volume, Netflix is still the king. There aren’t enough hours in the day to watch everything that gets added to the platform every single day. Still, there’s something for every type of viewer as this week shows.

The Accountant - March 27

There are two types of people: those who love Ben Affleck’s The Accountant so much that they have been demanding a sequel for nearly a decade, and those who have never seen Ben Affleck’s The Accountant. If you are in that second group, you’ll be able to remedy that situation this week. Once you have done so, you can join the first group that is waiting for the Accountant sequel that we keep being promised will happen someday.

The Conners (Seasons 1-5) - March 27

One of the most popular current TV sitcoms, previous seasons of The Conners haven’t been previously available on any streaming platform until now. Even though the show airs on ABC, and thus might end up on Disney+, the first five seasons of the show will instead arrive on Netflix this week. If you haven’t seen the show that so many people love, or you want to watch it all again, now is your chance.

Is It Cake? (Season 3) - March 29

Clearly enough people are watching Is It Cake?. If the show is getting a third season, and if you are one of those people, you’ll be happy to know the new season arrives on March 29. The show sees professional bakers attempt to create cakes that look so much like other objects that they can fool a panel of judges. It's simple, more than a little silly and tons of fun. If you haven’t seen this one yet, you have two seasons to catch up on before the 29th.

The Beautiful Game - March 29

There’s nothing quite like a good underdog sports movie, and there may be no underdog sports movie quite like The Beautiful Game. The Netflix Original stars Bill Nighy as the coach of a team competing in the Homeless World Cup, a real international competition where homeless players from around the world compete as a way to draw attention to the problem of homelessness.

Kill Bill - March 31

Whether you consider Kill Bill one movie or two, you’ll be able to watch it however you like on Netflix when both Kill Bill Part One and Part Two arrive on the platform. The movies have previously been available to those with a Peacock subscription, but when the movies arrive on Netflix, they’ll be leaving Universal’s streamer.

The Hunger Games - March 31

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hasn’t arrived on a major streaming platform yet, but for any Hunger Games fans who want to get ready for the prequel by binging the previous films, you’ll have to swap streamers this week. Previously the movies have been available on Peacock, but at the end of the month, the movies will make the jump to Netflix.

What's On Disney+ This Week

Disney is the king of animation, so it's perhaps fitting that two animated series continue to draw viewers to the service this week, with new episodes of both Star Wars: The Bad Batch and X-Men ‘97. But this week’s new addition for Disney+ subscribers is something quite a bit different.

Renegade Nell - March 29

The newest Disney+ original series is called Renegade Nell, and it stars Louisa Harland as the title character, a woman in 18th century England who finds herself on the run following a murder charge. What sets the story apart is that Nell also finds herself allied with a fairy named Billy Blind, who has come to her aid because Nell’s life is more important than even she realizes.

What's On Peacock This Week

The ability to watch every part of a franchise in one place is one of the big benefits of any streaming service. Peacock will find itself in a much better place this week when a popular action franchise makes the jump from Netflix.

John Wick 1-3 March 31

Peacock is the exclusive home to The Conentintal, a limited series about the iconic hotel from the John Wick films, but up until this week, you haven’t actually been able to watch the John Wick movies there. The first three John Wick movies will arrive at the end of the month, so Peacock subscribers will have most of the franchise at their disposal.

What's On Apple TV+ This Week

An Apple TV+ subscription is one of the cheapest you can get, but part of the reason for that is that it adds less content than most. Still, this week’s new addition will be worthwhile to anybody with kids, and a lot of people who used to be one.

Fraggle Rock: back to the Rock (Season 2) - March 28

For those of us of a certain age who grew up with cable, the original Fraggle Rock is remembered quite fondly. But everything old is new again, and Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is back for a second season on Apple TV+

With March coming to a close, we can look forward to massive content drops hitting on the first of April. For a complete look at everything that’s on the way for streamers be sure to check out what’s new on Netflix as well as everything upcoming on Disney+ and what’s new on Hulu.