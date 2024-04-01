New On Netflix, Disney+ And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (April 1-7)

April is here, and with the beginning of the month comes a massive influx of new shows and movies as many streaming services gain a ton of new content while also losing nearly as much. With all the changes, some popular movies move from one streaming service to another, and others can be available in multiple places.

Every major streaming platform has something worth taking note of, but we try to cut through the noise and find the most interesting or exciting of what’s new. Here are the highlights for the first week of April 2024.

What's On Netflix This Week

Netflix is still the home for movies, as it has been since back in its DVD days. April 1 will bring lots of films to Netflix subscribers, including the original Matrix trilogy, M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and its sequel Glass, and more. But two Netflix original projects are worth noting this week.

Ripley - April 4

Patricia Highsmith’s Thomas Ripley has been adapted into TV and film before, but the new Netflix Original series Ripley, a series nearly a decade in the making, promises to be something unique. Andrew Scott takes on the role of the sociopathic conman in a black-and-white production that also co-stars Dakota Fanning.

Scoop - April 5

Britain’s Royal Family is an incredibly popular topic on both sides of the Atlantic. The story of Prince Andrew and his alleged relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is one that caused a massive scandal. Scoop is the story of how the BBC scored a major interview with the Prince that would become infamous in its own right. Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes and Billie Piper star as women who made it happen.

What's On Disney+ This Week

Disney+ subscribers looking forward to new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and X-Men ‘97 certainly won’t be disappointed, but this week, it’s another piece of Disney animation that may steal the show.

Wish - April 3

Wish was Disney Animation’s 62nd feature film in 100 years. The newest film was a celebration of all things Disney, but it struggled at the box office. It will be interesting to see if, like Encanto before, Wish finds a second life on Disney+ once more people get a chance to see it.

Bluey, "Ghostbasket" - April 7

Australia’s Bluey has been one of the most popular shows not just on Disney+ but in all of streaming, ever since it debuted. This week, Disney+ embraces that popularity by making sure viewers don’t need to wait to see the newest episode. “Ghostbasket” will arrive on DIsney+ at the same time it premieres elsewhere in the world.

What's On Paramount+ This Week

If you’re a Star Trek fan, then it’s a pretty safe bet that you’re also a Paramount+ subscriber. The sci-fi franchise is a huge part of the service’s original content offerings, which makes this week a big deal.

Star Trek: Discovery (The Final Season) - April 4

Star Trek: Discovery was the first original Star Trek series to premiere on Paramount+ (then called CBS All Access), and now, with the debut of its fifth season, the show will come to an end. Discovery started life as a prequel to The Original Series, but quite a lot has happened since then. Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnam has finally become the Captain of the U.S.S. Discovery, and we can be sure she will be tested in her new role immediately.

What's On Peacock This Week

Peacock is the domestic home for all things WWE. The service will see a documentary on the life of the late Windham Rotunda, known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, on April 1, but the following weekend will come the biggest event of the WWE, and likely one of its biggest events ever.

Wrestlemania 40 - April 6 & 7

40 years after Madison Square Garden hosted the first event, Wrestlemania 40 comes to Philadelphia, PA. As has been the case the last few years, the event will cover two nights and promises to pack them both full of action. We know we’ll see the return of The Rock on night one, while night two will see the long-awaited rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Title.

What's On Prime Video This Week

March saw Prime Video subscribers get a major movie release with the Road House remake. Anybody who isn’t into movies where bones are broken might be happier this month, as two new original films debut that are quite different.

Musica - April 4

Musica isn’t a musical, but the new movie by writer, director and star Rudy Mancuso looks to be just as creative as one. Mancuso stars as a man suffering from synesthesia, i.e. hears the rhythm of the world around him, as he struggles with his own life, trying to find direction and love.

Last month saw the release of the romantic drama The Idea of You with Anne Hathaway, which has seen surprisingly strong critical reviews. Now the platform goes full rom-com with How to Date Billy Walsh. The story follows teen Archie who has never told childhood friend Amelia how he feels about her. As a result, he's now found himself attempting to aid her in her chase of school heartthrob Billy.

What's On Apple TV+ This Week

April is a strong month for content on Apple TV+. This week will see the debut of a second season of Mya Rudolf’s comedy series Loot, but it’s another, much darker, show that has us curious.

Sugar April 5

While many are anxiously awaiting Colin Farrell’s return as Penguin on Max later this year, it won’t be his first major streaming series of 2024. In Sugar, Farrell plays a private detective who specializes in finding missing people. The limited series looks to be something of a modern noir detective story, and Ferrell looks perfect for just that sort of role.

While these are some of the highlights of this week’s streaming platforms, it’s only a fraction of what’s now available to watch Be sure to check out everything new on Netflix for a complete list of what’s now streaming there. You can also get a jump on everything upcoming on Disney+ as well as what’s new on Hulu, for everything that has been announced on those platforms as well.