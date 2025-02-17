New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (February 17 - 23)

As we enter the back half of February, the best streaming services are serving up a host of great drama series. A political thriller is coming soon to Netflix while a new entry in the Yellowstone cinematic universe arrives on Paramount+. And, if that’s not quite your cup of tea, then we have a new animated series upcoming on Disney+ or Jack Reacher beating the hell out of people on Prime Video. There's a little something for everybody. Here’s what you won’t want to miss on streaming this week.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Win Or Lose - February 19 (Disney+)

The first original animated series from Pixar was sure to be of interest to fans. However, with news of major changes to at least one character that made headlines, we can guess there may be even more interest in the show that follows a little league baseball team, with each episode presenting a different perspective of the same story.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM)

Reacher Season 3 - February 20 (Prime Video)

Reacher might be the single best reason to have a Prime Video subscription. It offers great action and a solid lead performance from Alan Ritchson. Also, best of all, it doesn’t make you wait three years between seasons. Season 3 of Reacher premieres this week and sees our title character infiltrate illegal drug exporters led by Anthony Michael Hall.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Zero Day - February 20 (Netflix)

Zero Day is a new Netflix limited series that stars Robert DeNiro as a former U.S. President, who is tasked by the current POTUS with finding the perpetrators of Zero Day, a nationwide cyber attack that led to the deaths of thousands.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Nosferatu - February 21 (Peacock)

Nosferatu was one of the most talked about horror movies of 2024, but if you decided to wait until you could scream in terror in the privacy of your home, that day is almost here. The newest movie from horror master Robert Eggers becomes available with a Peacock subscription this week.

(Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

1923 Season 2 - February 23 (Paramount+)

Yellowstone may be over, but its cinematic universe lives on with a new season of 1923. While watching the core show requires a different streaming subscription, to see the origin story you’ll instead need a Paramount+ subscription. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren return as the Dutton family of the early 20th century, who will be (literally) fighting off an attempt to take their land led by an industrialist played by Timothy Dalton.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - February 23 (Netflix)

The Academy Awards will still be a couple of weeks aways when the Screen Actors Guild Awards air live on Netflix, but there’s a safe bet that they may act as something of a preview for Hollywood’s big night as we get an idea of what actors think of last year’s best film performances. Angela Bassett and Jesse Plemons also star in what looks to be an excellent political thriller.

Next week will see February come to an end and March begin. While we certainly don’t know everything arriving next month yet, Daredevil: Born Again will premiere very soon, which is enough reason to be sure you have a Disney+ subscription ready to go.