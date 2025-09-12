Malin Akerman's Viral The Hunting Wives Wig Makes A Return As She And Brittany Snow Celebrate Season 2 Renewal In The Most Unhinged Way

Within the 2025 Netflix release schedule, one of the clear big hits among U.S. audiences so far is The Hunting Wives starring Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow. The murder mystery that caught us off guard with all its soapy raunchy fun (and just fell off Netflix’s Top 10 after six weeks among the most trending shows) is officially returning for Season 2, and I love how its stars decided to announce and celebrate the news.

In an Instagram post posted on Friday morning, Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman made The Hunting Wives Season 2 news official. Check out how:

In a funny exchange between the two stars, Brittany Snow comes on with stained mascara all down her face to leave a message to Akerman, calling her a “magnetic, charismatic, perfectly symmetrical, beautiful” person in the most angry fashion before her freshly out-the-shower co-star picks up the phone.

An unhinged Snow shares that she would “give anything” to see Akerman again, including giving up her dignity before a calm Akerman assures Snow they’ll be seeing each other “real soon” thanks to the renewal. As Akerman exclaimed while suddenly wearing one of her wild wigs from the show again:

Pack your boots and load your guns. We’re going back to Maple Brook for Season 2, baby!

Deadline has reported that after Season 1 was an adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name by May Cobb, the second season will be an “original” continuation of the story that will use the finale as a jumping off point. Apparently, Season 2 will begin with Malin Akerman’s Margo and Brittany Snow’s Sophie being “on the outs” until “old secrets and new foes force them back together”.

The report also suggests they will be back to playing their “dangerous games” and the question that will arise is if they are “the hunters or the hunted.” Amidst the news, the show’s creator Rebecca Cutter said this of the renewal:

I’m so excited to write these amazing characters again, and I can’t wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, batshit crazy ride through Maple Brook.

Oh, and the entire main cast will reportedly be back. The Hunting Wives became available to stream (in U.S. only) with a Netflix subscription at the end of July, and quickly became an obsession for many viewers after critics raved about it in their reviews. It’s been talked about for its nude scenes and outright queer storylines.

Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow certainly look to be very excited to return to Maple Brook, and picked the perfect way to let fans know. There’s no word yet on when to expect the followup season, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.