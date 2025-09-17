I'm So Glad Only Murders Is Back, But What Happened To The Movie Story With Eva Longoria?

Every streaming service has a handful of megahits, and Only Murders in the Building is definitely one of Hulu's best shows to binge watch. The Emmy-nominated series recently returned for a new season for those with a Hulu subscription, and Season 5 has already been lots of fun. But, did the show just drop the movie storyline featuring Eva Longoria?

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 has been a fun ride so far, with the big mystery surrounding the death of Arconia doorman Lester Coluca. While the season picks up immediately after the Season 4 finale, we've only gotten a reference or two to the fictional movie based off of the fictional podcast. Are we expected to believe it's all going on without a hitch in the midst of yet another murder?

Did Only Murders Just Drop The Movie Plot?

While Season 3 of Only Murders focused on the world of Broadway, the fourth season took the trio of leading characters straight to Hollywood. That's where we learned our heroes were going to be played by Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis, with those actors hilariously playing fictionalized versions of themselves. This was a great running bit throughout Season 4, especially when factoring in Molly Shannon's character, Bev Melon, as the producer.

Unfortunately, the first few episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 5 didn't really address the ongoing questions about that movie. While Mabel mentions it to Beanie Feldstein's Althea, that's basically the only moment it was acknowledged. Instead our trio of heroes have been primarily focused on finding out who killed Lester. Obviously that's the main objective of the new batch of episodes, but I'd like a little more connective tissue with last season, since there's no time jump.

While I'd love to see Longoria return as herself alongside Levy and Galifianakis, I understand that Only Murders probably doesn't have an unlimited budget with its guest stars. I'd settle for seeing the billboards or simply more references to what's happening with the movie that took up so much narrative real estate last season. Is that project actually going to make it to theaters, therefore turning our trio of heroes into household names? Or could it end up being scrapped? Either way I need a nice bow tied onto this particular plot line.

There's been no indication we're going to see those special guest stars, although fans are expecting familiar faces like Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd to have a role in Season 5. Maybe the return of Streep's Loretta Durkin will offer a much needed update about the fictional movie.

Only Murders in the Building airs new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu as part of the 2025 TV schedule. The mystery/comedy is known for its plot twists, so it feels like just about anything could happen in the future.