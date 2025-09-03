Bachelor In Paradise’s Finale Boggled My Mind With Its ‘Love Or Money’ Twist, But It’s The Reunion Details That Have Me Really Confused
Make it make sense.
Spoiler alert! This story discusses the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 finale that aired September 2. You can stream it with a Hulu subscription if you’re not caught up.
The first revamped season of Bachelor in Paradise has come to end, wrapping its run on the 2025 TV calendar with two couples winning a cash prize and one getting engaged. It was quite the bewildering journey to get there, though, and even after witnessing the conclusion of Jesse Palmer’s “love or money” ultimatum, I’m still confused by the details of the upcoming reunion special.
Two Couples Take Home Cash Prizes After Choosing Love
There was a lot that confused me about the new format of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, largely the parts centered around the introduction of a cash prize. After the first half of Season 10 featured plenty of drinking and partying — particularly for the Goldens — Jesse Palmer flipped the switch by telling the cast members they had the chance to walk away with up to $500,000.
That was the end of the messy but entertaining-as-hell antics, as the couples were solidified and put through some honestly pretty anticlimactic relationship tests. Love still prevailed for two couples — Andrew Spencer and Alexe Godin and Spencer Conley and Jess Edwards — who walked away with over $100,000 each. Spencer even got down on one knee and proposed to Jess!
Wait, But Didn’t They Have To Choose Between Love And Cash?
Yes, this ultimatum didn’t hold a lot of water for me in the BIP Season 10 finale. The couples were separated, with Jesse Palmer telling them individually that they could take $250,000 and leave alone or forgo the money to reunite with their love. All four contestants chose love, but could they not have taken the money and then reconnected later?
I guess it didn’t matter in the end, because despite giving up their cash prize, Jesse Palmer presented them with three envelopes, each containing a check for a different amount. Andrew and Alexe pulled $125,000, while Spencer and Jess got $190,000. So they were rewarded for their choice with … less money?
I’m not sure if I’d have preferred them to get more than they’d originally turned down or just not receive the cash in the end at all, but the way it played out felt off to me. However, that wasn’t the only mind-boggling aspect of the finale for me.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Bachelor In Paradise Is Having A Reunion, But The Details Are Wild
Usually when Bachelor in Paradise ends, we get some text on the screen updating us about where the couples stand now, and that’s it — on to the next Bachelor Nation show. This time, however, we’re getting a reunion — “Bachelor in Paradise Unplugged,” hosted by Wells Adams. It won’t, however, air on ABC. According to BachelorNation.com:
So we’ll only get the audio when the episodes are originally released but then can watch them both starting Saturday? Why not just wait until the video is ready to release everything? I can’t imagine a lot of people are going to listen to the podcasts when they drop and then go back just to watch the “Unplugged” special.
It seems like a bizarre choice to me, but it’s fitting for a season that’s made me feel like I’m losing my mind more often than not. I’m not sure I’ve known up from down since the entire cast invoked their “douchebag code” to defend Jeremy Simon after he went behind Bailey Brown’s back.
I guess either way, congratulations are in order for Andrew and Alexe, as well as Bachelor Nation’s newest engaged couple Jess and Spencer. I’m interested to see what does come out of the reunion after that baffling season.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.