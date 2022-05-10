Pete Davidson And More Kardashian Dudes Sent Mama Jenner Flowers, But I Was Most Surprised By One Bouquet

The Kardashians and Jenners never miss the opportunity to go big for a loved one’s birthday or holiday — take, for example, the Incredible Hulk-themed bash thrown for Kim Kardashian’s youngest — and when Mother’s Day rolled around, you’d better believe the group showed their love for the world’s most famous momager. It wasn’t just Kris Jenner’s six children who paid tribute to the matriarch, either, but those closest to them as well. Jenner took to social media to send her thanks to Pete Davidson, Travis Barker and more for the huge flower arrangements, but there was one bouquet she received — and was equally gracious about — that I was surprised by.

Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter True, was amongst those who sent flowers to his daughter’s grandmother on Mother’s Day, as Kris Jenner included a photo of the arrangement in her Instagram Stories (via Buzzfeed ), thanking the NBA player just as she had the other men in her daughters’ lives:

Thank you @realtristan13 !!! Love you.

Kris Jenner plays a huge role in her children’s lives, and those of their significant others, so it certainly wasn't surprising to see flower arrangements from Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson and Kourtney Kardashian’s fiance Travis Barker, and even Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, who shares three children with the oldest Kardashian sister and has remained close to the family. Tristan Thompson, however, has not been in the family’s good graces, as he got caught cheating on Khloé Kardashian multiple times, and fathered a child with another woman while he was with her.

The timing of Mother’s Day and this gift is particularly awkward, as the latest episode of The Kardashians revealed that Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian had secretly gotten back together in October 2021. Unfortunately, that happened just months before Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy who was proven to be Thompson’s through a paternity test .

Khloé Kardashian commented on the awkwardness of that episode, watching herself defend Tristan Thompson, knowing what we know now:

Well we know how this aged #TheKardashians 🙄May 5, 2022 See more

While it was reported that Khloé Kardashian humorously heckled Tristan Thompson at the red carpet premiere for his appearance on the new Hulu show, reliving those moments week after week cannot be easy. Some fans thought Kris Jenner’s public acknowledgement of Thompson’s gift was plainly disrespectful to her daughter, and many voiced their opinions on Reddit :

Does loyalty exist in their world ? Good lord if my mom told to my cheating ass ex that she loved him I would throw her in the trashtan.

It’s unknown if Tristan Thompson also sent a Mother’s Day gift to Khloé Kardashian, because she did not address the father of her child publicly. The Good American co-founder has consistently kept her business with Thompson private, and many fans wondered why Kris Jenner couldn’t have done the same:

Khloe JUST tweeted about how much it sucks to watch her and Tristan in The Kardashians after everything that happened. Like... yesterday. Seriously her mom couldn't just not post a pic???

Kris Jenner supporting the fathers of her grandchildren — despite their relationships with her kids — is nothing new. Kris Jenner was always a surrogate mother to Scott Disick, who lost both of his parents within a few months of each other, even after he and Kourtney Kardashian broke up. She also reportedly maintained a relationship with Kanye West earlier this year, trying to be the “peacemaker” during his now-squashed social media feud with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.