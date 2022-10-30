Pete Davidson Allegedly Had A Meltdown On The Set Of His Peacock Show

Pete Davidson has been featured in the headlines more and more in the past year, thanks to a high-profile (but short-lived) relationship with Kim Kardashian , “civil war” being waged on him by Kanye West, and a blossoming acting career following his exit from Saturday Night Live . The actor seems to have hit a bump in the road, however, as it’s been reported that he caused a good bit of damage after suffering a blowout on the set of his upcoming streaming series Bupkis.

Filming reportedly began this month for the Peacock series Bupkis, a half-hour comedy that’s been described as a fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s life. However, the lead actor and writer is now apparently taking some time to “focus on himself” after allegedly having what The Sun describes as a “meltdown” on set October 27. An insider close to the production said:

Pete threw two candles through his trailer and damaged a second truck's windshield. He also threw coffee on the walls and folded a TV in half inside his trailer. Apparently, Pete's been given some time off to get his shit together and focus on himself.

The source was unable to report what led to Pete Davidson’s alleged actions, but they did say that he was not on set October 28. Bupkis, which will be available for streaming with a Peacock subscription , also stars Sopranos alum Edie Falco and Joe Pesci. It was recently announced that Davidson would reunite with Kenan Thompson , as the Saturday Night Live cast member is one of six actors cast in guest starring roles, along with Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano and Chase Sui Wonders.

Pete Davidson has stayed busy since exiting SNL; this year alone he’s appeared in the films I Want You Back, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Good Mourning and Meet Cute. He’s also been on set for two movies in production — The Home and Wizards!, the latter of which sent him Down Under for filming .

It was while he was in Australia that his relationship with Kim Kardashian ended after nine months. Despite the two having major chemistry and seemingly getting more and more serious — Pete Davidson was even seen on a solo outing with her son Saint West and had the kids’ initials tattooed on his neck — their age difference possibly played a factor in the breakup, as they were apparently in different places in their lives. The comedian was reportedly torn up about the split and leaned on his Wizards! co-star Orlando Bloom for support.

More recently, it’s been reported that Pete Davidson has shown support for Kim Kardashian, with her estranged husband Kanye West coming under fire for controversial behavior, including anti-Semitic comments. Sources say that even though they are no longer together, he feels bad because he knows Ye’s behavior affects The Kardashians star and her four children.