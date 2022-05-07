Pete Davidson’s Reached The Point In ‘Feud’ With Kanye West He’s Telling Jokes During Stand-Up, And Netflix Released Video
"Weird year" for Pete Davidson with dating a Kardashian and dealing with Ye.
Pete Davidson is performing stand-up comedy for the first time in three years, and you better believe he has stuff to talk about. He did not shy away from the dramatic turn his life has taken this year when he got on stage at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. The Saturday Night Live actor began dating Kim Kardashian after she guest hosted on the NBC sketch comedy show last October. This drew the ire of Kanye West, who held out hope for reconciliation with his now-ex-wife, and Ye launched a social media “civil war” against Davidson. Netflix released a video of part of the comedian’s set, where he talked about his “really weird year.”
Kanye West has put an end to his feud with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, as he reportedly is laying low and focusing on healing. For a couple of months earlier this year, however, things were pretty intense, as Ye accused Kardashian of making him take a drug test and encouraged fans to yell at Davidson in the street. He also released the diss track “Eazy,” with accompanying video that featured a clay version of the comedian being beheaded. On the Instagram post shared by Netflix, Davidson joked about the insults he weathered from West regarding his appearance:
Numerous sources at the time said that Pete Davidson was not intimidated by Kanye West’s multiple short-lived Instagram posts. He allegedly called the “Eazy” music video hysterical and found the diss track “hilarious.” He certainly proved that he’s not afraid to publicly talk about the situation at Netflix Is A Joke, as he even made reference to Kimye’s four children:
The Meet Cute actor better watch out for those drive-by fruitings! Kanye West did raise some eyebrows in December when he purchased the house across the street from Kim Kardashian’s, saying he wanted to be close to the kids; however, his plans may have since changed, as no permits can be found for the renovations he was reportedly preparing to do, and the neighbors say things around that property have been quiet.
Pete Davidson, who has taken some time off from Saturday Night Live to shoot the Miramax horror thriller The Home, also talked about how weird of a situation it was, because people wanted to help him but weren’t able to offer any advice. See the full clip that Netflix shared below:
Hopefully some healing has taken place so that everybody can start to move forward from the early-year drama. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted together at their son’s soccer game recently, and Pete Davidson has escorted his lady on a couple of red carpets in the past week. Davidson has a number of projects on the horizon on top of The Home, with Bodies Bodies Bodies, which premiered at SXSW; Good Mourning with double date partners Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox; and Meet Cute with Kaley Cuoco. Meanwhile, viewers can get a look behind the scenes of Kimye’s divorce drama on The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription.
