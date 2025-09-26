Fans Couldn't Stop Talking About Dylan O'Brien Being The 'Ex' In New Sabrina Carpenter Song, So Someone Finally Asked Him

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Man’s Best Friend has been all the rage from the moment the controversial cover art was released. As fans have been looking closer at the lyrics, they have been talking about how the singer might have referenced one rumored fling with actor Dylan O’Brien. In fact, the chatter went so viral that the topic even got to O’Brien on a talk show.

Fans Have Been Theorizing Sabrina Carpenter Referenced Dylan O’Brien In A Song

In one of songs off Man’s Best Friend called “Go Go Juice,” fans caught that Sabrina Carpenter seemed to find a clever way to reference a number of her famous exes. Check out the lyric in question:

I’m just drinking to call someone. Ain’t nobody safe when I’m a little bit drunk. Could be John or Larry, Gosh, who’s to say? Or the one that rhymes with 'villain' if I’m feeling that way.

So here’s the thing: Sabrina’s most famous exes are Shawn Mendes (who rhymes with John) and Barry Keoghan, whom she split with in late 2024 (and, who rhymes with Larry). Fans have also clocked that “Gosh” could also rhyme with Josh, as in Joshua Bassett. As for “the one that rhymes with ‘villain’”, fans think it’s about Dylan O’Brien because the pair were once seen together. (You can check out the picture in question on Twitter , and it also should be noted that it’s not a very clear image).

Rhyming "villain" and "Dylan" definitely seem to be safe bet, but it's certainly possible it was about another "Dylan" in her life. Either way, that hasn't stopped O'Brien from being the prime suspect on the internet.

How Dylan O’Brien Responded When Andy Cohen Asked Him

When Dylan O’Brien was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (via Popbase ) a couple of weeks ago, he was asked about the theory the song is about him during a segment on the show where the Bravo host asks audience questions. O’Brien answered the question at first by claiming he “wasn’t aware” before he was caught up. He responded with these words:

Oh, and my name rhymes with villain. Well, she’s never drunk dialed me… My house does not have good service. You gotta call me on FaceTime audio.

Dylan O’Brien expertly avoided getting too direct with the question by talking about how his place has bad service, and FaceTime audio is usually your best bet if you want to reach him. It’s a pretty funny exchange between O’Brien and Cohen, and fans are living for it in the comments saying he “answered this perfectly” and “played it off ridiculously well,” along with a few fans calling out Cohen for being “so messy.”

O’Brien was promoting his excellent performance in Twinless at the time. We have to wonder if Sabrina Carpenter will talk about any of her famous exes when she hosts Saturday Night Live , which is on the 2025 TV schedule for October 18. No matter, "Go Go Juice" is a fun, playful jam, and we'll be keeping it on repeat.