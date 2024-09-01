Holy Eyesight, See That Viral Moment Taylor Swift Recognized A Fan Who Came To Multiple Eras Tour Shows

Taylor Swift has many talents. Aside from being a Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, an incredible stage performer and a music video director, she also apparently has an unbelievable memory and great eyesight. The “Fortnight” singer recently acknowledged a fan in the crowd at one of her record-breaking Eras Tour shows, recognizing her from previous concert visits. How she was able to spot a single person amongst thousands is still beyond me.

In a recent video posted on TikTok, a fan shared a moment during Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” performance, where the singer asked a fan in the crowd if she knew them. The show attendee responded that she had attended her previous show, and Swift recognized her just from that. Considering the immense amount of Eras Tour shows, as well as the insane number of fans she has, recognizing frequent concert goers is definitely a skill. It also goes to show that Swift is always paying attention, even when you think she’s not. Check out the video:

The singer's seemingly sharp eyesight is praiseworthy, but it’s even more impressive when you consider that she used to wear glasses. She ended up having Lasik surgery to correct her eyesight, as revealed on The Tonight Show in 2019. The surgery resulted in a hilarious video of the entertainer acting silly after the procedure, which has since gone viral. It seems to have been all worth it, because the results are immeasurable. Seriously, the pop star is able to see better than most people that naturally possess 20/20 vision.

You also have to take into account the amount of moving parts in the Eras Tour. Taylor Swift is singing 46 songs with different choreography and sometimes plays an instrument simultaneously. It’s a three-and-a-half hour show filled with big dance numbers, costume changes for every era , sets, props and wordy lyrics from her vast discography. The fact that she's even able to register what's happening in front of her and the different faces she sees in the crowd is honestly unbelievable.

I think her having the time to acknowledge boyfriend Travis Kelce in the audience is a feat, but recognizing fans from previous shows in the crowd? She may actually be superhuman.

The eyesight and memory factor of this fan interaction are surprising, but Ms. Swift’s ability to connect with her fans and acknowledge one’s dedication is something we’ve seen before. She used to invite superfans to her home and allow them to listen to her albums before they're released, and she is always interacting with fans on TikTok , especially those who post videos from the Eras Tour. This is above and beyond what most of her counterparts are doing, and even this brief Swiftie interaction in which she acknowledged that she’d seen the person showing support before probably meant the world to the fan.

You can see other moments from the aforementioned worldwide stadium tour by watching the concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which is now streamable with a Disney+ subscription . Fans of the “Karma” singer should also read up on Swift’s upcoming music and other things for Swifties to look forward to, to learn what else the music icon has coming down the pike.