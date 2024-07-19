Taylor Sheridan Gave Nicole Kidman Her Own Cowboy Hat, And She's Giving Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly A Run For Her Money

These days, when I think about Taylor Sheridan’s work, Westerns come to mind first. I picture the Yellowstone cast in cowboy hats and on horses working to save their ranch. However, shows like Mayor of Kingstown and Special Ops: Lioness – which are focused on law enforcement and spies – come to mind quickly too. So, when Lioness’ Nicole Kidman posted a photo in a cowboy hat Sheridan gave to her, it was like worlds collided. And I have to say…she’s giving Kelly Reilly a run for her money.

Following the announcement that Special Ops: Lioness had been renewed for Season 2, they quickly got back to work. So, the Lioness cast is getting back into their tactical gear and suits to film the show all about the CIA’s Lioness program. Now, you wouldn’t think this would warrant cowboy hats on set. However, with Taylor Sheridan behind the wheel, it feels on brand for him to gift them to his cast, and I have to say, Kidman looks incredible in her hat:

She’d fit right in on Yellowstone. I could totally see her going toe-to-toe with Beth as some sort of businesswoman trying to buy the ranch. Nicole Kidman can clearly pull off the style of the modern Western, just like Reilly can pull off a power suit like the ones in the spy thriller.

What I really love about the cowboy hats on Yellowstone is they feel like an extension of their characters. Just like the clothes a person wears, their hats add to their personality. For example, Kayce and Rip both sport the same tattered fairly traditional hats throughout the show. Meanwhile, Beth barely ever wears one, and when she does, it’s not your typical cowboy hat. There are even some characters who opt for baseball caps over the wide-brimmed headwear.

I’m so here for the Big Little Lies star pairing her white hat with her light blue suit. She mentioned that Lioness is in full force, and she’s rocking the wavy up-do her character has on that show. Plus, Taylor Sheridan is standing right next to her, smiling. So, it’s possible that she received the gift while on set of the Paramount+ series. Now, I can't help but hope it makes an appearance in it.

Luckily, we’ll get to see both Lioness and the final episodes of Yellowstone within the next year. Both are in production right now, and the tentpole Western is set to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule on November 10. My guess is that the spy thriller won’t be far behind it, and we’ll likely get it in early 2025.

While we wait for both these exciting star-studded series from Taylor Sheridan, it’s been so fun to get a bit of BTS from the cast and crew, especially when it involves fun moments like this cowboy hat one from Nicole Kidman.

