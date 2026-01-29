Kim Kardashian Has A List Of 52 Qualities She Wants In A Man, And I Wouldn’t Have Expected Her No. 1 Priority

Relationships have always been a big topic of conversation surrounding Kim Kardashian, whether it’s her ups and downs with Kanye West, her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries or her unexpected romance with Pete Davidson. However, that’s changed over the past few years, as she’s remained single (at least publicly), and it sounds like it’s going to take quite a special man to change that. Kim has a list of more than 50 qualities she’s looking for in a man, and I’m actually surprised at her top priority.

Kim Kardashian has been spilling all the tea on her sister Khloé’s podcast, including the truth about her natural hair, and on the latest episode of Khloé in Wonder Land, she opened up about her dating life (or lack thereof, rather). Back in August 2024, the All’s Fair star created a “manifest list” — emphasis on the “man,” seemingly — as she discussed the traits she’s looking for in a potential fourth husband. Just how many are we talking here? Kim responded:

There’s 52 things on the list. I think I could take off one or two.

These traits that Kim Kardashian is manifesting don’t include specific physical characteristics like “brunette,” she said, though Khloé did say she knows Kim likes her man to have white teeth. When asked to read a few items off the list, she revealed the quality that tops them all, saying:

Takes accountability. I think that’s my No. 1 thing. I literally work really hard teaching my kids that.

Ooh, I hear that one! While I might have expected her to say something like, “kind, faithful, loving, supportive,” etc. — which all would have been valid, to be sure — manifesting a guy who takes accountability is surprisingly thoughtful. I also love that it’s something she’s trying to instill in her children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Being able to take ownership of your actions is such a major thing, and hey, if we’re not putting the fun stuff like gorgeous eyes and rock-hard abs on the manifestation list, accountability is definitely not a bad place to start.

Khloé Kardashian wanted a few more examples from her sister, so Kim listed:

Good morals and values. A calm person, dependable.

The younger sister naturally agreed with the first item, but she pushed back on Kim Kardashian’s claims of writing “calm” on the list. Khloé said:

I don’t know if you [want] a calm person. I like having that out there, but I also know you like someone that has a little flavor. Like, you can have a calm demeanor, but you still have to have, like, do you know what I mean? I think too calm. you’re going to be, like, snooze.

Looking at Kim’s dating history, I can see why she’d say that, but clearly, we’re in uncharted territory here, with the aspiring lawyer confirming this is the longest she’s ever been single. In addition to having four kids to care for, Kim Kardashian stays busy with multiple jobs, but it sounds like she was hoping to get back out there after taking the bar exam, as she said:

I thought, you know, ‘I’m gonna be studying, I won’t have time. When I’m done, I’ll open myself up,’ and so I opened myself up, but it’s just, I haven’t found anyone. And that’s OK. I’m fine.

I’m sure it won’t be easy to find someone who meets all 52 of the items on Kim Kardashian’s manifestation list, but I love that she knows what she wants and isn’t settling. Keep up with Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family by streaming The Kardashians with your Hulu subscription as we wait to learn when Season 8 will hit the 2026 TV schedule.