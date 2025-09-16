How To Watch The Morning Show Season 4 Online: Stream Weekly Episodes Of The Emmy-Winning Series On Apple TV Plus

Watch The Morning Show Season 4 Online

Watch The Morning Show Season 4: Synopsis

The powerhouse pairing of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon returns for another edition of The Morning Show, the Emmy-winning drama with huge production values and an even bigger A-list cast. They're back as Alex and Bradley, facing more TV network crises and nationwide upheavals, while also trying to keep a handle on their careers and the public’s strained relationship to the truth. Read below for our guide on how to watch The Morning Show Season 4 online, potentially 100% free with a subscription to Apple TV Plus.

Debuting in 2019, the highly-polished series follows a variety of presenters and executives at TV network UBA as they deliver America’s news (and often become it too thanks to the company’s toxic culture). The series has explored real-world issues like the MeToo movement and the Russian Invasion of Ukraine, while also leaning into some excitingly melodramatic storylines – Vanity Fair reasons that although Season 3 is “a tonal mess [it's] nonetheless richly entertaining,” with dramatic inconsistencies effectively ironed out by an incredible A-list ensemble.

When season three ended, Bradley had prevented a merger with tech billionaire Paul (Jon Hamm) that would stripped the network of all its assets. But her interference came at a cost. Turns out, he knew everything about her cover-up of Hal’s involvement in the Washington D.C. insurrection. She's averted disaster, yet stung by her conscience anyway, she decided to fess up and hand herself over to the police.

So when the latest season begins, she’s eager to redeem herself. And the opportunity comes with the discovery of a UBA cover-up that resulted in multiple deaths. Bringing the network to account is bound to bring stern resistance from Alex – who wants to “clean house” rather than raze it to the ground – as well as company careerists determined to avoid another scandal.

Joining main cast members like Aniston, Witherspoon, Karen Pittman, and Greta Lee, are Oscar winning actors Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard. Cotillard’s character Celine is known only as “a savvy operator from a storied European family. Though her arrival is bound to cause a stir, as when she coldly pronounces in the series trailer that, “To get what you want, you need to burn the house down.”

The following guide will explain everything you need to know about how to watch The Morning Show Season 4 online from anywhere, with new episodes weekly and exclusive to Apple TV Plus.

How to watch The Morning Show Season 4 Online

(Image credit: Apple)

It’s time to tune in! Viewers around the world can watch The Morning Show Season 4 online with Apple TV Plus when it debuts on Wednesday, September 17. Episodes will be released once a week thereafter.

If you're not already subscribed to Apple TV Plus, a subscription costs $12.99/£9.99/AU$15.99 per month.

However, you may be able to take advantage of an Apple TV Plus free trial first.

If you buy an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or AppleTV, for instance, you'll be entitled to three months of Apple TV Plus for free. For everyone else, Apple TV Plus offers a 7-day free trial as standard.

How to watch The Morning Show Season 4 online from anywhere

If you're a on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Morning Show online just as you would at home.

While services like Apple TV Plus may not be available globally, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, and make it look like you're accessing streaming services from home.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

The Morning Show Season 4 Episode Release Schedule

The Morning Show Season 4 – Episode 1: Wednesday, September 17

The Morning Show Season 4 – Episode 2: Wednesday, September 24

The Morning Show Season 4 – Episode 3: Wednesday, October 1

The Morning Show Season 4 – Episode 4: Wednesday, October 8

The Morning Show Season 4 – Episode 5: Wednesday, October 15

The Morning Show Season 4 – Episode 6: Wednesday, October 22

The Morning Show Season 4 – Episode 7: Wednesday, October 29

The Morning Show Season 4 – Episode 8: Wednesday, November 5

The Morning Show Season 4 – Episode 9: Wednesday, November 12

The Morning Show Season 4 – Episode 10: Wednesday, November 19

The Morning Show Season 4 Cast

Jennifer Aniston as Alexandra "Alex" Levy

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Mark Duplass as Charlie "Chip" Black

Néstor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

Greta Lee as Stella Bak

Nicole Beharie as Christine Hunter

Jon Hamm as Paul Marks

Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont

Jeremy Irons as Martin Levy

Aaron Pierre as Miles

William Jackson Harper as Ben

Boyd Holbrook as Brodie