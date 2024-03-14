How To Watch 20 Days In Mariupol Online And Stream The Oscar-Winning Documentary Free From Anywhere

How To Watch 20 Days in Mariupol Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Free Stream: Channel 4 (UK) International Stream: PBS (US) | DocPlay (AU) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch 20 Days in Mariupol: Synopsis

An anguished cry from deep inside the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, 20 Days in Mariupol is the acclaimed documentary that’s been picking up awards left, right, and centre: most recently winning Best Documentary Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards. Dropping viewers alongside journalist Mstyslav Chernov in the port city of Mariupol as Russia’s full-scale invasion begins, the film provides an unflinching account of the ongoing war. Below we explain how to watch 20 Days in Mariupol online free and from anywhere now.

Anticipating that Russian forces would converge on Mariupol, Associated Press journalists Chernov, Evgeniy Maloletka, and Vasilisa Stepanenko sped towards the city on the eve of invasion to capture history in the making. The film documents the next 20 days, as Chernov and his crew document the confusion and fear of residents, getting caught up in the horrors of war as civilian neighborhoods are shelled and young lives cut short.

Communication becomes near impossible; food, water, and medical supplies dwindle. But Chernov and his team, the only journalists remaining in Ukraine, are somehow able to get footage out of the unfolding atrocities – of maternity hospitals bombed, of the mass graves of murdered Ukrainians – though still unsure themselves how they’ll make it out alive.

It’s a vital, visceral film: stark evidence countering Russian claims that the footage of devastation was “fake news”, and a painfully real account of what Ukrainian citizens are suffering through. It’s received universal praise too, boasting a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and described by Harpers Bizarre as “a miraculous feat of documentary filmmaking” that demands to be watched.

Our guide below explains how to watch 20 Days in Mariupol online – and you can currently stream it free the Channel 4 streaming platform in the UK.

Watch 20 Days in Mariupol online in the UK

(Image credit: Channel 4)

You can watch 20 Days in Mariupol online now, for free on the Channel 4 streaming service. The film received its debut on Channel 4 on March 11 and is currently part of Channel 4's Oscar-Winning Films collection. Additionally, it’s worth noting that recently released movies are often only available for 30 days on the platform.

You can access the on-demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream 20 Days in Mariupol? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home

How to watch 20 Days in Mariupol from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch 20 Days in Mariupol just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Watch 20 Days in Mariupol as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for 20 Days in Mariupol, head to Channel 4

How to watch 20 Days in Mariupol online in the US

(Image credit: PBS)

US viewers can currently watch 20 Days in Mariupol, the unmissable, multi award-winning documentary, on PBS, Frontline Media’s streaming platform. And it’s completely free to do so right now.

Currently way from home? Use a VPN to connect to your country’s streaming service and watch incredible movies no matter where you are.

How to watch 20 Days in Mariupol online in Australia

Australian viewers can watch 20 Days in Mariupol online thanks to the DocPlay streaming service, dedicated to the best in documentary filmmaking.

There’s a 14-day free trial if you haven’t used the service before. When that’s elapsed, membership costs AU$8.99 a month, or AU$89.99 to subscribe for the entire year.

How to watch 20 Days in Mariupol in Canada

There’s no option to stream the film in Canada unfortunately. However, you can still watch 20 Days in Mariupol online with PVOD platforms like GooglePlay and YouTube. Regardless of which you chose, it's CA$3.99 to rent the film or CA$12.99 to buy it outright.

Currently traveling outside the UK? Download a VPN to access the services you use back home and stream 20 Days in Mariupol for free no matter where you are.

20 Days in Mariupol trailer