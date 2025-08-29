How To Watch Dating Naked UK Season 2 Online And Stream New Episodes Of The Hit Dating Series From Anywhere

How to watch Dating Naked UK Season 2 online

Watch Dating Naked UK Season 2: Preview

Ding-dong! The eye-opening dating series is back with ten brave singles revealing all in paradise, dropping their drawers and hoping to strike up a romantic connection that has so far proven elusive. Rylan Clark will once more help our daters find love, while promising, not just more unpixellated nips and bits, but a bigger, better, and wholly unpredictable new season. Catch the provocative reality series with our guide below, where we explain how to watch Dating Naked UK Season 2 online and on Paramount Plus from anywhere.

Despite facing some criticism for its full-frontal nudity, the show’s taboo-busting approach made it a favorite with viewers, becoming Paramount Plus UK’s number 1 unscripted show when at debut. A mash-up of Love Island with the “leave-nothing-to-the-imagination” USP of Naked Attraction, our contestants enter paradise without pants or pretence, meeting each other with nothing to hide. Going on dates and taking part in hot and spicy challenges deepens their connection. But it’s regularly jeopardised by new bombshells (sorry, “Naked Newbies”) who threaten to derail their relationships before, at the end of every episode, they head to the firepit (I mean, “Dumping Ground”) to send someone home.

Delivering on some major changes, Dating Naked UK has relocated to an “even steamier,” “more luxurious” villa in Panama, where Rylan teases that viewers should expect the unexpected. Who are some of our body confident contestants disrobing for the cameras to find love and potentially win £50,000? The group includes 32-year-old Luke, previously featured on Married at First Sight and who wants to rep for men with more “normal” physiques; self-proclaimed “Jamaican princess” Mani; “massive petrolhead” Kelsey, from Devon; and Matt, who’s remaining celibate until he finds a meaningful relationship.

Bold, binge-worthy, and utterly uninhibited: our guide below explains how to watch Dating Naked UK Season 2 online, from anywhere, and exclusively on Paramount Plus now.

How to watch Dating Naked UK Season 2 online in the UK

Daters will want to head to Paramount Plus to watch Dating Naked UK Season 2 online, which will debut with two episodes on Friday, August 29 and provide another two episodes each week.

There’s a 7-day free trial for new members. After that time, Paramount Plus memberships start from £4.99 for the Basic (ad-supported) plan. Alternatively, you can chose the £7.99 Standard Plan (£70.99 annually) to ditch annoying ads, or level up once more with Premium Plus option at £10.99 a month.

Meanwhile, Sky customers with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device will find Paramount Plus membership available as a completely free add-on service.

Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Dating Naked UK Season 2 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to access Paramount Plus, you can still watch Dating Naked UK online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus are only available in certain markets, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Dating Naked UK from anywhere with a VPN

NordVPN is our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to unlocked new episodes from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee. It's easy – see below.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK, Australia, or Canada

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Dating Naked UK, head to Paramount Plus

Can I watch Dating Naked UK Season 2 online in the US?

Dating Naked UK isn’t available to stream in the US. Maybe it’s the full-frontal nudity, or perhaps it’s because the Paramount Plus show is an update of the pre-existing American series that aired between 2014 and 2017. But if you’re currently located in the States, you won’t be able to watch Dating Naked UK Season 2.

Overseas and want to access Paramount Plus UK? Get a VPN to watch Dating Naked UK from anywhere on the planet.

How to watch Dating Naked UK Season 2 online in Canada

Viewers in the Great North are in luck! Canadians can watch Dating Naked UK Season 2 online via Paramount Plus and the same day as its UK release, beginning Friday, August 29 and uploading new episodes weekly.

Canadians can purchase a Basic (with ads) plan from CA$6.99 a month, or save money with the CA$61.99 annual option. There are Standard and Premium plans available too, both of which offer the ability to download content and remove interrupting ads.

Watch Dating Naked UK Season 2 online in Australia

The daring dating show is also available on Paramount Plus in Australia. Dating Naked UK Season 2 will arrive Down Under just a day later on Saturday, August 30, and add new episodes each week. Memberships being at AU$6.99 per month for the Basic (ad-supported) option.

Out of the country? You might have trouble connecting to your regional Paramount Plus account and streaming Dating Naked UK from abroad. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Dating Naked UK Season 2, Trailer

Dating Naked UK Season 2, Episode Schedule

Dating Naked UK Season 2 – Episode 1: Friday, August 29

Dating Naked UK Season 2 – Episode 2: Friday, August 29

Dating Naked UK Season 2 – Episode 3: Friday, September 5

Dating Naked UK Season 2 – Episode 4: Friday, September 5

Dating Naked UK Season 2 – Episode 5: Friday, September 12

Dating Naked UK Season 2 – Episode 6: Friday, September 12

Dating Naked UK Season 2 – Episode 7: Friday, September 19

Dating Naked UK Season 2 – Episode 8: Friday, September 19

Dating Naked UK Season 2 – Episode 9: Friday, September 26

Dating Naked UK Season 2 – Episode 10: Friday, September 26

Dating Naked UK Season 2, Contestants

Amara, 28-years-old

Connor, 27-years-old

Mani, 22-years-old

Jarrakeh, 28-years-old

Jordan, 31-years-old

Keir, 25-years-old

Kelsey, 26-years-old

Luke, 32-years-old

Matt, 32-years-old

Nina, 29-years-old