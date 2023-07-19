How To Watch Justified: City Primeval Online And Stream The Sequel From Anywhere

Watch Justified: City Primeval Online

Watch Justified: City Primeval - Synopsis

Eight years ago Timothy Olyphant hung up his Stetson and holstered his gun when the Emmy-nominated Justified bowed out. So we’re justifiably thrilled that the neo-Western crime show is back, relocating US Deputy Raylan Givens (Olyphant) to Detroit as he takes on a dangerous new case. Read our guide below where we’ll explain how to watch Justified: City Primeval online.

Executive produced and directed by Michael Dinner (Kidnapped, Mayans M.C., Unbelievable), this sequel series is based on the crime fiction of Elmore Leonard, just like the OG series before it. In particular, it’s based on his 1980 novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.

City Primeval heralds the return of Givens, the hat and fastest draw in Kentucky, as he finds himself in Detroit surrounded by slippery new characters. Transferred to their Police Department to help bring down a criminal dubbed The Oklahoma Wildman (Boyd Holbrook), although now with a 15-year-old daughter in tow – played by Olyphant’s very own progeny, Vivian – he’ll find himself justifying almost anything to keep his own flesh and blood from harm.

In addition to Olyphant, the limited series ushers in an incredible new cast. Aunjanue Ellie (Academy Award-nominated for King Richard) plays Clement’s defense lawyer Carolyn, while Vondie Curtis Hall (Chicago Hope, Harriet) is Sweetie, a former musician and hopeful ex-con. Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird) will star as world-weary detective Wendell, alongside Adelaide Clemens – best known for Under the Banner of Heaven – as Clement’s girlfriend, Sandy, his criminal accomplice in his illicit scheme exploiting wealthy men.

Having premiered to critical acclaim, tip your hat to Rayland Givens as he prepares for a showdown in Renaissance City. Just follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Justified: City Primeval online and stream the anticipated new series from anywhere.

How to watch Justified: City Primeval online in the US

The ice-cool lawman is back! US Deputy Raylan returns for Justified: City Primeval on FX on Tuesday, July 18 at 10pm ET/PT, with two new episodes broadcast back-to-back. Subsequently, each of the remaining six episodes will air on a weekly basis.

If you don’t have traditional cable but still want to watch the neo-Western sequel series live, there are a few OTT options that provide a live stream of FX.

FuboTV is an excellent cable replacement. Its entry-level Pro Plan comes with a lineup of well over 100 channels at $74.99 a month. But, if you’re new to the service, you can test waters before paying anything thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

A more affordable option is available with a Sling TV subscription. You’ll need to select its Sling Blue plan, which is currently only $25 for your first month with an almost 50% off saving.

Another OTT platform with FX is the Hulu + Live TV plan from $69.99 a month, which includes over 80 channels and all of the different FX networks too.

There’s no free trial, alas. So if you don’t mind waiting a day, you’ll be well served by an on-demand only Hulu subscription, which lets you choose between its two on-demand plans that both come with a 30-day free trial . New episodes of Justified: City Primeval will drop a day after its TV broadcast (so every Wednesday morning beginning July 19).

Don't forget you can get a great value Disney Plus price when you throw together the House of Mouse service with Hulu and for only $9.99 a month, too.

Overseas and not in the States right now? Use a VPN to access Hulu from anywhere and don't miss new episodes of Justified: City Primeval by following the steps below.

How to watch Justified: City Primeval online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still access your regional streaming service while abroad.

As streaming services like Hulu are blocked outside of the United States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Justified: City Primeval as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Hulu and more, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN, with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - for Hulu you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this instance, Hulu

Watch Justified: City Primeval online in the UK

Hold your fire! Justified: City Primeval is slated to arrive on Disney Plus, but that won’t be a few months yet, with a release date confirmed for Wednesday, September 6. In good news, all eight episodes of the highly anticipated sequels series will be added the very same day.

Until then, you could always catch up with all six prior seasons of Justified. For those that aren’t already subscribed, there are two plans to choose from. You can opt for its £7.99 monthly rate, or alternatively, save as much as 16% by paying £79.90 for its annual plan.

An American abroad wanting to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

How to watch Justified: City Primeval online in Canada

Canadian viewers with a cable subscription can catch Justified: City Primeval every week from Tuesday, July 18 at 10pm ET/PT on FX, at the very same time as it’s broadcast live in the US.

Those with cable can also opt to watch episodes on-demand through FX Now, but you will need to enter a valid cable login and password to do so.

Unlike in the UK and Australia, there’s no confirmation as to when the new series will be added to Disney Plus in Canada. However, you can currently find all six seasons of Justified (2010-2015) here, available when you purchase a subscription to Disney Plus. That costs either CA$11.99 per month or CA$119.99 a year.

Abroad in the Great White North? Download a VPN to connect to the services you pay for back home in the US.

Watch Justified: City Primeval online in Australia

Aussies should be justifiably over the moon. The first two episodes of Justified: City Primeval will arrive on Disney Plus on Wednesday, July 19 and in line with their US broadcast, with one new episode added to the streamer each week up until the finale on August 30.

Down Under and a Disney Plus subscription costs AU$13.99 a month. Alternatively, you could save about 16% over the year when you choose the annual AU$139.99 option.

Justified: City Primeval trailer