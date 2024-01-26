How To Watch The Holdovers Online And Stream The Academy Award-Nominated Movie From Anywhere Now

Watch The Holdovers Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Released: December 29, 2023 (US) Stream: Peacock TV Watch anywhere:

Watch The Holdovers: Synopsis

Tender, melancholic, and laugh out loud funny: Alexander Payne’s latest film has won the hearts of viewers worldwide, and charmed Academy Award voters too. With its 1970s-set story about a curmudgeonly classics professor at a New England boarding school forced to spend the Christmas with a trouble-making student and grieving head chef, its garnered 5 Academy Award nods, including a nomination for Best Picture.

Acclaimed director Payne reunites with Paul Giamatti for the first time since Payne’s delightful dramedy Sideways (2004). Giamatti plays a bitter classics professor at Barton Academy, whose punitive attitude towards his students alienates him from both pupils and faulty members. Alongside Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Mary, the school cook mourning the death of her son in Vietnam, they’ve both been clearing up at awards ceremonies. They both won in their categories at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes, and are shoo-ins for Oscar glory.

Incredibly, it's the feature film debut of Dominic Sessa as Angus, Paul’s troubled, unruly nemesis, and writer David Hemmingson’s first feature-length screenplay.

The Holdovers is a bittersweet treasure, bathed in a transportive 70s nostalgia (Payne effortlessly recreates the look and feel of the era), and in which three unlikely friends share their griefs to find common ground and companionship together. It’s also deeply human, with Payne leaning into “very human stories as opposed to stories of device, convention, or contrivance.”

With a trio of heartbreaking performances, this highly acclaimed movie is one not to miss. Read on below for how to watch The Holdovers online and from anywhere now.

How to watch The Holdovers online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal )

You can watch The Holdovers now with a Peacock subscription. The film was made available on the platform on December 29 last year.

Peacock plans start from $5.99 a month or you can pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $11.99 a month.

While Peacock doesn't offer a free trial, you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($59.99 or $119.99 a year respectively).

But, if you're currently outside the US, we’d suggest that you download a VPN as described below, so that you can watch The Holdovers from anywhere. More on this below.

How to watch The Holdovers from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch The Holdovers just like you would at home.

While Peacock blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and watch The Holdovers on Peacock just as if you were back in your home country.

Watch The Holdovers as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Peacock TV, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for Peacock TV, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Holdovers, head to Peacock TV

Can I watch The Holdovers online in the UK?

While The Holdovers is currently available to enjoy in cinemas – it opened on January 19 in the UK – it’s unlikely the film was be made available on streaming anytime soon. At least not for a few months until after its theatrical release.

US citizens vacationing in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and watch The Holdovers on Peacock just as you normally would.

Can I watch The Holdovers online in Canada?

The Holdovers rolled out in Canadian cinemas on November 10 last year. But as of yet, there haven’t been any details regarding the film’s streaming debut.

Currently traveling outside of the US? Download a VPN to connect to your Peacock account and watch The Holdovers from wherever you are.

Can I watch The Holdovers online in Australia?

Peacock isn’t available outside of the US. And given that the film only premiered in cinemas Down Under a few weeks back, it’s unlikely Aussie film fans will be able to watch The Holdovers online any time soon.

US citizens on vacation Down Under can subscribe to a VPN and join a US based server to watch The Holdovers on Peacock.

The Holdovers Trailer

The Holdovers Cast