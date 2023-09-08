Why None Of The Kardashians Commented On Kourtney’s Post After She Wrote About Her Baby Medical Emergency

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker experienced a truly scary situation this week when emergency surgery had to be performed to protect their unborn child. Fans were keeping a close eye on the headlines and the family’s social media activity. However, other than reports that Blink 182 had postponed some international tour dates so the drummer could handle an “urgent family matter,” the Kardashian-Jenners remained mum. Even after Kourtney looped the public in on what had been going on, none of her sisters commented on the post, and there’s allegedly a reason for that.

For a family that has lived their lives in front of the cameras for the better part of two decades, it seemed like pretty atypical behavior for the Kardashians and Jenners to close rank amid Kourtney Kardashian’s medical scare — particularly after the mom-to-be confirmed that her and Travis Barker’s unborn son was OK following the procedure. An insider told US Weekly the reason why we haven’t seen the family’s support amongst the comments of her emotional Instagram post is allegedly because:

The Kardashians are used to putting most of their lives out there in the public eye. However, there are certain times when things are far more personal such as this situation. Kourtney’s entire family has been around her and Travis, supporting them in every way they can.

Certainly, if this report is true, it makes sense that emergency fetal surgery for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s son would be considered a much higher priority than the other reasons the sisters are often seen interacting on social media — be that clapping back at haters or helping to promote each other’s brands . That explanation is also preferable to there being any lingering tension from the feud we saw play out between Kim Kardashian and her older sister on their reality show. The source continued:

[The Kardashian-Jenners] don’t necessarily feel the need to show their support on social media when it’s more important to them to support her in real life. They’re so grateful she’s OK and that she has an amazing husband who hasn’t left her side.

Despite their support not being made public on social media, Kourtney Kardashian’s mom and sisters are reportedly rallying around her in real life, and that’s what matters in serious circumstances like these. That’s not to say that the PDA-loving couple hasn’t received a ton of love on social media, even from those who are in the family's inner circle, like Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama and close Kardashian friend Khadijah Haqq, who both offered up prayer hand emojis. Comments from other celebs included:

Sending you all the strength I can muster. And love. Tons of love. – Alyssa Milano

Glad you and baby are safe and well 🙏 – Senada Greca

God bless ❤️🙌🏽 sending you all the love and prayers of healing – Winnie Harlow

Thank god you are both safe. So much love ❤️ – Suki Waterhouse

Although it’s a little off-putting to not see Kris Jenner or any of her brood amongst the well-wishers, hopefully, Kourtney Kardashian really is getting all the familial support she needs in person. Our hopes that the remainder of the pregnancy will be without drama go out to her and Travis Barker.