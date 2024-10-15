Why Some Taylor Swift Fans Are Concerned About The Singer After Latest Appearance

Fans are always anticipating Taylor Swift’s upcoming music and projects , and right now, that Swiftie energy is building as she prepares to resume the Eras Tour this weekend in Miami, Florida. However, before we get fully back into forming conspiracy theories about Reputation (Taylor’s Version) ’s release date and which surprise songs Swift is planning, some fans are expressing concern for the singer after seeing photos from her recent night out with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

It seems Taylor Swift might have made an early stop on the “errors tour,” because when the paparazzi found her walking hand-in-hand with her NFL tight end boyfriend, she was sporting a pretty nasty burn on her arm. One Swiftie reposted the photos , commenting:

no but the burn is insane i hope girlie okay omg😭😭

One of the images on the post zooms in to show a dark red burn on her inner right forearm, with pink irritated skin all around it. Honestly, it looks pretty painful, and several Swifties were worried about what caused the injury, writing:

what happened to this girl? – Eman_evyi1

– Eman_evyi1 "Right?! That burn is brutal! Hope she's doing okay! 😭" – Divya_Bishnoi29

Several others were pretty sure they knew the culprit behind the wound, as many seem to have suffered similar burns in their own cooking mishaps. Those comments included:

Every cook’s nightmare. This looks like the oven rack. Hope she heals soon ❤️‍🩹 – TheKindPage

– TheKindPage Oven burn - damn you know that hurts. Glad she has travkisses for comfort – timeouttxyxy

– timeouttxyxy I get that exact same burn from my air fryer. – Jetman64

– Jetman64 That is either a cookie sheet, oven rack, or a curling iron, god knows! – Ruchi_Vias

It does seem likely that the burn came from the oven or other kitchen appliance — especially since we all know Taylor Swift likes to bake up some sweet treats — but hopefully going forward, pictures are the only thing burning in Swift’s abode, and she doesn’t feel the need to actually burn her whole life down.

Of course, with Tay-Tay over a year into her relationship with Travis Kelce , it doesn’t seem like she’s got reason to be burning much of anything lately, and given all the sightings of the couple recently, they’ve been making good use of their time together before becoming consumed with work again.

Taylor Swift has been seen at a couple of her boyfriend’s Kansas City Chiefs football games (although, let’s be real, she’s hardly shown on the broadcasts anymore, and her appearance is still inspiring groans from some sports fans). The pair were also photographed on a couple of date nights; in addition to the outing where her burn was shown, the singer and Travis Kelce also caught dinner with Swift’s bestie Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

