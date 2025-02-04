Another Day, Another Taylor Swift Real Estate Rumor (And This Time Nashville's Not Involved)

Make no mistake — this is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s world, and we’re just living in it. The big question is, though, where are they living in it? Roughly a year and a half into the Tayvis relationship , speculation over their future together continues: Will they break up , or will they get engaged ? After reports that the Eras Tour star was moving her home base to Nashville in order to be closer to Kelce, there’s another real estate rumor floating around that still involves her man but includes a different city.

As Taylor Swift told us herself in “Lavender Haze,” the only two options people see when it comes to her relationships are “a one-night or a wife,” and Swifties are certainly hoping it’s the latter as they continue to embrace the Chiefs tight end as their heroine’s “End Game.” This newest report should make them happy then, as US Weekly suggests Swift and Travis Kelce might be in the market for a Kansas City love nest. The source said:

When they have time, they want to look at real estate. [They’ve] talked about exploring buying a home together.

What could be better than Taylor Swift moving to be closer to Travis Kelce? The couple actually getting a place together!

Taylor Swift already owns several pieces of property across the United States in New York, California, Tennessee and Rhode Island — where she throws her infamous Fourth of July parties . Missouri is definitely the next logical destination for the superstar, given all the money she just made from the Eras Tour (whose concert special can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription ) and the fact that Travis Kelce’s multi-million dollar contract extension is likely to keep him in Kansas City for at least another year or two.

If this real estate rumor comes to fruition, we’ll have to see what that means for the home Travis Kelce purchased not all that long ago. In October 2023, in the first months after going public with Taylor Swift, the three-time Super Bowl champ was forced to move into a gated community for obvious privacy and security reasons.

His 16,000-square-foot home boasts 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, a pool with a waterfall, tennis and pickleball courts, and a mini-golf course. The house belongs to the NFL star alone, so we’ll have to see if they do indeed decide to purchase something together, or if they’ll each keep their separate places to go back and forth between.

It’s impossible to look at the steps Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking in their relationship and not wonder if and when they will get engaged. Some even wondered if pics from the Eras Tour wrap party edited out an engagement ring . Pressure for Kelce to put a ring on it has only increased the longer they’ve been together and possibly hit a fever pitch this football season when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen proposed to Hailee Steinfeld.

Even former NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones has added his 2 cents, saying he thinks a proposal will happen “this year.”