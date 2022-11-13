Will Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Spend The Holidays Together Following Paternity Drama? Here's The Latest

Khloé Kardashian’s split from Tristan Thompson late in 2021, after she found out that he’d fathered a child with another woman , seemed to be pretty final. However, breakups are rarely simple, and the reality star has been open about her struggles with learning to “un-love” the NBA player. Further complicating the matter is the fact that they recently welcomed a new baby — a son who was conceived via surrogate just days before Kardashian found out about Thompson’s paternity scandal. As Christmas approaches — their first as a family of four — will the former couple be celebrating together?

A source for HollywoodLife says that “nothing has been set in stone yet,” but Tristan Thompson “has expressed interest” in spending the holiday with Khloé Kardashian and their two children, and it sounds like she’s game to make that happen. The insider alleges:

Despite the issues Khloe and Tristan have had in the past, she’s been able to remain focused on maintaining a healthy coparenting relationship with him. They had a nice time celebrating Halloween together because they kept it all about the kids. If they can continue being amicable with each other in terms of coparenting, then Khloe is all for it.

The Kardashians stars threw a huge Halloween bash in October, and Tristan Thompson was seen in the background of one of Kim Kardashian ’s daughter North’s TikTok videos from the party. This seemingly proves that they can put aside what happened with their relationship in the interest of sharing these memories with 4-year-old True and their 3-month-old son, whose name has not been disclosed to the public. The source continued:

[Khloé Kardashian] absolutely encourages Tristan to have a strong bond with his kids and she would never keep him from them. Khloe hasn’t completely made up her mind yet, but she feels like it would be no problem celebrating together as a family.

The lead-up to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal played out on the family’s Hulu reality show, and The Kardashians Season 2 premiere documented the months between their breakup and the birth of their second child. Khloé Kardashian even revealed that Thompson had proposed to her at one point, but she’d turned him down.

In the Season 2 episodes, some of the KarJenners have expressed concern about Khloé Kardashian , as she appeared to have lost weight in the midst of her ex-boyfriend’s scandal. She’s apparently listened to her family and has been focusing on her health, continuing to prioritize her children when making decisions regarding their father. A second source told HollywoodLife:

He is the father of her children, and her family knows that he is so involved in this role. What happened between Khloe and Tristan is water under the bridge. She has moved on and so has he. He knows he will never have her back. But Khloe puts the needs of her children before her own and her children need as much love from both of their parents during the holidays as possible, especially with this being their son’s first holiday season.