Will Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Spend The Holidays Together Following Paternity Drama? Here's The Latest
It's their first Christmas as a family of four.
Khloé Kardashian’s split from Tristan Thompson late in 2021, after she found out that he’d fathered a child with another woman, seemed to be pretty final. However, breakups are rarely simple, and the reality star has been open about her struggles with learning to “un-love” the NBA player. Further complicating the matter is the fact that they recently welcomed a new baby — a son who was conceived via surrogate just days before Kardashian found out about Thompson’s paternity scandal. As Christmas approaches — their first as a family of four — will the former couple be celebrating together?
A source for HollywoodLife says that “nothing has been set in stone yet,” but Tristan Thompson “has expressed interest” in spending the holiday with Khloé Kardashian and their two children, and it sounds like she’s game to make that happen. The insider alleges:
The Kardashians stars threw a huge Halloween bash in October, and Tristan Thompson was seen in the background of one of Kim Kardashian’s daughter North’s TikTok videos from the party. This seemingly proves that they can put aside what happened with their relationship in the interest of sharing these memories with 4-year-old True and their 3-month-old son, whose name has not been disclosed to the public. The source continued:
The lead-up to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal played out on the family’s Hulu reality show, and The Kardashians Season 2 premiere documented the months between their breakup and the birth of their second child. Khloé Kardashian even revealed that Thompson had proposed to her at one point, but she’d turned him down.
In the Season 2 episodes, some of the KarJenners have expressed concern about Khloé Kardashian, as she appeared to have lost weight in the midst of her ex-boyfriend’s scandal. She’s apparently listened to her family and has been focusing on her health, continuing to prioritize her children when making decisions regarding their father. A second source told HollywoodLife:
The reality TV stars are known for going all-out for holidays, so it’s no surprise that Khloé Kardashian would want her kids to have both parents present for the festivities. We’ll have to see how that situation plays out, and in the meantime we can continue to keep up with the famous family by streaming new episodes of The Kardashians each Thursday with a Hulu subscription. Be sure to also check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what new and returning shows are premiering soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
